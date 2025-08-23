Skip to Content
News

Matthew McConaughey Lines Up Zach Bryan, John Mayer, & More For Poems & Prayers Book Tour

11:39 AM EDT on August 23, 2025

Matthew McConaughey has a new book called Poems & Prayers arriving next month, and yesterday he revealed the special guests for his upcoming book tour. The Interstellar star will be joined by Zach Bryan, John Mayer, Jon Bon Jovi, and more on select dates.

Jon Bon Jovi will serve as the special guest on Sept. 16 at Brooklyn's King Theatre. On Sept. 18, McConaughey will be joined by Lukas Nelson at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville. Zach Bryan — who had McConaughey in his “Nine Ball” music video last year — will serve as the special guest on Sept. 19 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center in Oklahoma. John Mayer will join McConaughey on Sept. 20 at the Saban Theatre in Los Angeles. Jon Batiste will serves as the special guest on Sept. 21 in Austin at the Bass Concert Hall. Find ticket information here.
https://www.instagram.com/p/DNqk0ChP0Sh/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
https://www.instagram.com/p/DNqk4YxP7Xz/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
https://www.instagram.com/p/DNqk8E4P-RL/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
https://www.instagram.com/p/DNqk_9JP6Gd/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
https://www.instagram.com/p/DNqlDHmP-S9/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://youtube.com/watch?v=YgnZfnoDaYI
https://www.instagram.com/p/DMvUZx8J0BO/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Poems & Prayers is out 9/16 via Crown.

Read More:

