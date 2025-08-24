Watch Beck Join Japanese Breakfast In LA

Japanese Breakfast are currently on tour promoting their March album For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women), and they've been having some fun bringing out surprise guests: A few months ago Donna Lewis joined Michelle Zauner and company in Brooklyn to perform her 1996 song "I Love You Always Forever." Last Friday night, Japanese Breakfast performed at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, where they brought out Blake Mills, who produced the new album, and Beck.

Mills joined Zauner to play guitar on "Leda," a highlight from For Melancholy Brunettes. Then Beck came onstage for "Men In Bars," stepping in for Jeff Bridges, who duets with Zauner on the album version. Then, Beck and Zauner did "The Golden Age," the opener to Beck's 2002 album Sea Change. Watch some fan-captured clips of Japanese Beck-fast below.