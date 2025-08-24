Skip to Content
Magdalena Bay Are Making An Imaginal Disk Movie

11:21 AM EDT on August 24, 2025

Magdalena Bay's Imaginal Disk -- one of the best albums of last year -- is the type of concept album that really does feel like it exists in its own little universe sometimes. It turned one year old yesterday, and to celebrate, the avant-pop duo announced that they're expanding the Imaginal Disk universe even further by adapting it into a movie.

We don't have a lot of available details for now except for a short video Magdalena Bay shared to social media, set to album track "Watching T.V." Visually, it fits right in line with the kitschy sci-fi aesthetics of their recent music videos. Here's the band's statement:

One year of Imaginal Disk- thank you for making our wildest dreams a reality. On this day, the anniversary of the record, we’d like to formally announce and acknowledge the existence of a full album movie. Surely our most ambitious undertaking thus far, this thing will be done at some point... soon... and we will share more information imminently. Thank you for your patience. More soon. We love you.

Check out the clip below.

