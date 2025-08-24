Skip to Content
Deftones Dedicate “Entombed” To Mastodon’s Brent Hinds During Vancouver Tour Opener

12:34 PM EDT on August 24, 2025

Last Friday night in Vancouver, Deftones kicked off their North American tour in support of their newly-released album private music. A few days before that, the band hosted a livestream rehearsal where they debuted private music songs "my mind is a mountain," "infinite source," and "milk of the madonna." That livestream also included a rare performance of "Entombed," a song from Deftones' 2012 album Koi No Yokan that they haven't performed live since 2017. They ended up playing all of those songs mentioned in Vancouver, dedicating "Entombed" to the late ex-Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds.

Hinds tragically died last Wednesday night in a motorcycle accident, just days after confirming on social media that he'd been kicked out of Mastodon. As peers in 2000s alt-metal, Mastodon and Deftones have gone on tour together, and I'm sure Hinds' death was as shocking to his friends in Deftones as it was to the rest of us. Deftones singer Chino Moreno kept the dedication brief: "Yo, I wanna dedicate this song to a very dear friend, Mr. Brent Hinds," he said. (That same night, Mastodon played the Alaska State Fair, and also dedicated their set to Hinds.)

See the full rehearsal livestream and some audience clips of Deftones' Vancouver tour kickoff below.

