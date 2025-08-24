Skip to Content
Watch Neil Young Play “Long Walk Home” For The First Time In 36 Years

1:15 PM EDT on August 24, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 26: Neil Young performs onstage during the Light Up The Blues 7 Concert celebrating Autism Speaks’ 20th Anniversary at the Greek Theatre on April 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

|Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Neil Young and his new-ish band the Chrome Hearts performed at New York's Jones Beach Saturday night. They did plenty of Crazy Horse and CSNY staples, but the most notable inclusion on the setlist was a performance of "Long Walk Home," a song Young hasn't played live since 1989.

"Long Walk Home" appears on Neil Young And Crazy Horse's 1987 album Life. It's a protest song that grapples with living in a country that prides itself on personal liberty while still engaging in systemic violence -- a particularly relevant sentiment these days! In the studio version, Young sings about searching for truth "from Vietnam to old Beirut"; live, he updated the line to "from Canada to old Ukraine." Watch some audience videos of the song below.

