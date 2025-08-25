Skip to Content
Minus The Bear Play Surprise Reunion Show In Seattle

9:55 AM EDT on August 25, 2025

Minus The Bear's opus Menos El Oso turned 20 years old last Saturday. We already knew the Seattle rockers were gearing up for a big reunion tour this fall, but hometown fans got a special treat on Saturday with a small surprise pop-up show, marking Minus The Bear's first performance since 2018.

Minus The Bear played Seattle's 170-capacity Sunset Tavern, announcing the show just one day in advance and selling tickets for $20. They did a front-to-back run-through of Menos El Oso -- which also got a deluxe reissue last week -- and also played a few extra fan favorites. See some clips and photos from the crowd along with the full setlist below.

SETLIST:
"The Game Needed Me"
"Memphis & 53rd"
"Drilling"
"The Fix"
"El Torrente"
"Pachuca Sunrise"
"Michio's Death Drive"
"Hooray"
"Fulfill The Dream"
"The Pig War"
"This Ain't A Surfin' Movie"
"Spritz!!! Spritz!!!"
"Knights"
"Hey, Wanna Throw Up? Get Me Naked"

