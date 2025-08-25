Minus The Bear Play Surprise Reunion Show In Seattle

Minus The Bear's opus Menos El Oso turned 20 years old last Saturday. We already knew the Seattle rockers were gearing up for a big reunion tour this fall, but hometown fans got a special treat on Saturday with a small surprise pop-up show, marking Minus The Bear's first performance since 2018.

Minus The Bear played Seattle's 170-capacity Sunset Tavern, announcing the show just one day in advance and selling tickets for $20. They did a front-to-back run-through of Menos El Oso -- which also got a deluxe reissue last week -- and also played a few extra fan favorites. See some clips and photos from the crowd along with the full setlist below.

SETLIST:

"The Game Needed Me"

"Memphis & 53rd"

"Drilling"

"The Fix"

"El Torrente"

"Pachuca Sunrise"

"Michio's Death Drive"

"Hooray"

"Fulfill The Dream"

"The Pig War"

"This Ain't A Surfin' Movie"

"Spritz!!! Spritz!!!"

"Knights"

"Hey, Wanna Throw Up? Get Me Naked"