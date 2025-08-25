Skip to Content
Prewn – “Dirty Dog”

10:00 AM EDT on August 25, 2025

Harry Wohl

Izzy Hagerup, the LA-based musician who records as Prewn, knows how to keep a song interesting. This fall, she'll release her new album System, and it's shaping up to be extremely cool. We already posted the album's title track, an absolute masterclass of tension and release. Today, she follows that song with a new one called "Dirty Dog," which is grimier and noisier than "System" but which keeps shifting in similar ways.

"Dirty Dog," starts out as a grungy grind with an absolutely nasty riff. It sounds cool as hell, but it doesn't stay in that pocket. Instead, it builds, evolves, and ultimately switches things up completely. In a press release, Prewn says, "'Dirty Dog’ is a song that lives in the nightmarish dreamscape of the unconscious -- a place of fear and fearlessness, freudian and a little evil. The song is about a self-serving man who's abandoned his needy mother and comes crawling back when it's a little too late."

Below, check out directors Christie Clause and Chris Bugnacki's "Dirty Dog" video, as well as Prewn's upcoming shows in Germany and the Netherlands. There is an actual dog in the video, but it doesn't look all that dirty.

TOUR DATES:
10/10 - Berlin, Germany @ 8mm Fest
10/12 - Berlin, Germany @ Dedstrange Vintage
10/23-25 - Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Left Of The Dial

System is out 10/3 on Exploding In Sound.

