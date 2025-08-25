Kneecap Cancel Sold-Out US Tour Due To Ongoing UK Trial

Kneecap were supposed to begin a run of sold-out US tour dates soon, but they've had a few obstacles get in their way lately. The Belfast rap trio have long voiced their support for Palestinian liberation, resulting in what they've called a “coordinated smear campaign” against them. Case in point: Kneecap member Mo Chara -- real name Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh -- was charged under the UK’s Terrorism Act back in May for allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag during a 2024 London show. Chara has plenty of supporters on his side, but still, that upcoming court hearing means Kneecap have had to cancel that US tour.

Kneecap broke the news in a statement today, writing:

To all our US based fans, we have some bad news. Due to the close proximity of our next court hearing in London on September 26 – as the British government continues its witch-hunt – with the start of the U.S. tour, we will have to cancel all 15 U.S. tour dates in October. With every show fully sold out this is news we are sad to deliver. But once we win our court case, which we will, we promise to embark on an even bigger tour to all you great heads. Canadian shows are NOT affected and we will be playing our 4 sold out shows in Vancouver and Toronto.

We also have some good news. We will be sharing something very special for US fans next week so that we can still link in with you all in October. It's top secret for now but all will be revealed next week - stay tuned.

And remember...

'The revolution will be no re-run, brothers

The revolution will be live'