Watch The Go-Go’s Perform With Jack Black, Lisa Loeb, Lieutenant Dangle, & More At 2025 Rock N’ Roll Carnival

Earlier this year, new wave legends the Go-Go's played big festivals like Coachella and Cruel World. On Saturday night, the Go-Go's played a much smaller show -- the 13th annual Rock n’ Roll Carnival a benefit for Musack that took place in an undisclosed Los Angeles backyard. I'm sure it was a big backyard, but that's still different from Coachella. Frontwoman Belinda Carlisle couldn't be there, reportedly because she's out promoting her new covers LP Once Upon A Time In California. Instead, OG Go-Go's Jane Wiedlin, Charlotte Caffey, and Gina Schock ran through what looked like an extremely fun greatest-hits set with a bunch of guest-singing celebrities.

The Go-Go's opened their set with "Vacation," and their singer was the sketch comedian Thomas Lennon, in character as Lieutenant Dangle from Reno 911.

Letters To Cleo's Kay Hanley joined the Go-Go's for "This Town" and for the Letters To Cleo banger "Here And Now."

Lisa Loeb sang lead on the all-time Go-Go's classic "Our Lips Are Sealed."

The highest-energy guest of the night was Jack Black, the star of 2025's highest-grossing English-language movie. Black sang the anthemic "We Got The Beat," and he went all-out with the dance moves before pulling seemingly everyone from the audience up onstage to dance. He reportedly also closed out the night by leading the Go-Go's through a cover of Black Sabbath's "Paranoid," in tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne.

Kathleen Hanna sang "Don't Talk" and "Fun With Ropes" with the Go-Go's, and she also joined Sister Sister for the Bikini Hill bangers "Suck My Left One" and "Rebel Girl."

Fred Armisen played guitar for the Go-Go's, and he also opened the show. Here he is, doing his Saturday Night Live punk song, Crisis Of Conformity's "Fistfight In The Parking Lot," with the Go-Go's doing the backup gang vocals.

The RZA, Ad-Rock, Robyn Hitchcock, and the Specials' Lynval Golding were reportedly in attendance.