The Beths – “Straight Line Was A Lie”

10:58 AM EDT on August 25, 2025

Straight Line Was A Lie, the latest long-player from New Zealand power-pop masters the Beths, is out this week. They've been sharing gems from the record for months now, including "Metal," "No Joy," and "Mother, Pray For Me." As the clock ticks down until Friday, the band has given us one last preview in the form of the new album's title track.

Just as the masterful "Expert In A Dying Field" began the album of the same name with a bang, "Straight Line Was A Lie" is a total slam dunk of an opener. It just happens to once again be about the difficulty of finding that kind of success in your personal life. Liz Stokes' relatable lyrics are all about how sometimes when we think we're pressing forward into personal growth, we're really just circling back to where we started. She sings them with one of the gold-plated hooks that made her an indie rock star, and her bandmates provide — in addition to those gorgeous harmonies — the audio equivalent of a kick in the pants to get back out there and keep trying.

Listen below.

Straight Line Was A Lie is out 8/29 via ANTI-.

