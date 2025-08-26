Spoon – “Chateau Blues” & “Guess I’m Fallin In Love”

Traditionally, veteran rock bands wait until they've finished a whole new album to release music from that album. They often do it as part of a coordinated campaign, doling out advance tracks little by little leading up to a strategically determined release date in an attempt to pique interest. Spoon have decided to diverge from that template today.

The indie rock greats have commenced work on the follow-up to 2022's Lucifer On The Sofa. They're not ready to release it yet — it seems they haven't even finished recording it — but with a tour kicking off today, they've decided to share two songs from the new sessions. Let Britt Daniel explain:

We started work on an album this year and the way that normally goes, we write, we rehearse, we record, we mix, we get it all wrapped up tightly and then start putting songs out into the world. But as we finished up the first two songs for the LP, it crossed somebody’s mind and eventually all of ours that these two really should come out now. Let’s get them out there. And so here they are today, "Chateau Blues" and "Guess I'm Fallin In Love." Two new tunes with distinct personalities that were summoned into the world the past few months in Austin TX and Providence RI. It’s a big day all around: tonight we kick off our first tour in a while in Santa Ana, and tomorrow we start up our run with the Pixies — let’s face it, one of theee great bands of all TIMES. A band that some may know has long been near and dear to me. It’s a real pleasure and we’re real happy to be getting back into gig world for a sec. See you down front.

Yes, Pixies and Spoon are touring together! 2002 me is losing his mind, as is 2025 me. As for the new songs, "Chateau Blues" is a grooving rocker that reminds me of "Jonathan Fisk" with more of a Stones swagger to it. It definitely has A-side energy compared to "Guess I'm Fallin In Love," which leans into a slinky, pulsing, almost kosmische sound. The latter track is dark and nasty, and I'm looking forward to seeing Spoon perform it someday. Hear both new songs, which Spoon co-produced with Justin Meldal-Johnsen, below.

TOUR DATES:

08/26 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory **SOLD OUT**

08/27 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square *

08/28 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *

08/30 — Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield *

08/31 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater *

09/02 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

09/04 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre *

09/05 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

09/06 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

09/08 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company *

09/09 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

09/10 — Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards *

09/12 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

09/14 — Asbury Park, NJ @ See.Hear.Now Festival

09/15 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *

09/16 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre *

09/17 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle *

09/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival 2025

09/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage **SOLD OUT**

* w/ The Pixies