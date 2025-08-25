Runnner – “Claritin”

It won't be long now. Tomorrow, the LA-based indie auteur Noah Weinman, better known to the world as Runnner, will release his new album A Welcome Kind Of Weakness. (Shout out to people who release albums on days other than Friday. It's a nice, easy way to prevent things from getting lost in the shuffle.) In the long leadup to this LP, Weinman has shared an absolute shitload of advance singles: "Untitled October Song," "Coinstar," "Spackle," "Chamomile," "Achilles And," "Get Real Sleep." Now, with less that 24 hours before the LP arrives, we're getting one more advance single. Number seven should've been number one to me.

"Claritin," the new Runnner song, is fucking awesome. It's vast, stormy psych-rock opus done on a DIY level. On "Claritin," Noah Weinman sings about dealing with allergies, which might seem like too small a subject for this kind of vast, stormy psych-rock opus. If you really feel that way, though, you probably don't have to deal with allergies. Whether or not you can relate to the subject matter, this is just a beautiful guitar-rock song. Here's what Weinman says about it:

It’s kind of about allergies. But mostly, I think it’s just asking a question of whether I’d prefer to feel it all if it means feeling bad, or choose to feel nothing at all. It was a very fun one to record. It’s less band-y than the other songs and maybe more similar to older Runnner songs where I throw a bunch of random instruments together and see what works. The slide lead is my car key on a guitar with one string, which was recorded in a much older session with my friend Daniel, who so graciously gave me the stem to fly into this version.

How do you save a song like this for the moment right before the album drops, when you've already released six songs before it? Don't lose focus on this one. Check it out below.

A Welcome Kind Of Weakness is out 8/26 on Run For Cover.