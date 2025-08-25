Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Runnner – “Claritin”

11:31 AM EDT on August 25, 2025

Maya Ragazzo

It won't be long now. Tomorrow, the LA-based indie auteur Noah Weinman, better known to the world as Runnner, will release his new album A Welcome Kind Of Weakness. (Shout out to people who release albums on days other than Friday. It's a nice, easy way to prevent things from getting lost in the shuffle.) In the long leadup to this LP, Weinman has shared an absolute shitload of advance singles: "Untitled October Song," "Coinstar," "Spackle," "Chamomile," "Achilles And," "Get Real Sleep." Now, with less that 24 hours before the LP arrives, we're getting one more advance single. Number seven should've been number one to me.

"Claritin," the new Runnner song, is fucking awesome. It's vast, stormy psych-rock opus done on a DIY level. On "Claritin," Noah Weinman sings about dealing with allergies, which might seem like too small a subject for this kind of vast, stormy psych-rock opus. If you really feel that way, though, you probably don't have to deal with allergies. Whether or not you can relate to the subject matter, this is just a beautiful guitar-rock song. Here's what Weinman says about it:

It’s kind of about allergies. But mostly, I think it’s just asking a question of whether I’d prefer to feel it all if it means feeling bad, or choose to feel nothing at all. It was a very fun one to record. It’s less band-y than the other songs and maybe more similar to older Runnner songs where I throw a bunch of random instruments together and see what works. The slide lead is my car key on a guitar with one string, which was recorded in a much older session with my friend Daniel, who so graciously gave me the stem to fly into this version.

How do you save a song like this for the moment right before the album drops, when you've already released six songs before it? Don't lose focus on this one. Check it out below.

A Welcome Kind Of Weakness is out 8/26 on Run For Cover.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Aphex Twin Shares Two New Tracks, Beach Pic With Girlfriend

November 28, 2025
New Music

Colombian Hardcore Punks Unidad Ideológica Announce New Album Choque Asimétrico: Hear Two Songs

November 28, 2025
New Music

Stream Arbor Labor Union’s Jammy, Folky Indie Rock Mini-Album Out To Pasture

November 28, 2025
New Music

Petey USA’s Electronic Heartland Emo Sounds Great On New Deluxe Album The Yips (A Case Of)

November 28, 2025
New Music

Makthaverskan Announce New Album Glass And Bones: Hear “Pity Party”

November 28, 2025
News

Central Cee Shares New Song “Booga,” Joins Quarter Zip Movement

November 27, 2025