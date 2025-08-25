The Berries – “White Peach” & “Wind Chimes”

There's really only one Berry in the Berries. LA-based musician Matthew Berry has played crucial roles in bands like Happy Diving and Big Bite, and he's also been part of Hotline TNT's touring lineup. With his own project the Berries, Berry gets help from friends, including members of Narrow Head and Color Green, and he makes spacey, country-tinged rock 'n' roll. The Berries' new self-titled album drops on Friday, and we were really into lead single "Angelus." The rest of the album is good, too, as you can hear from the two songs that Berry dropped today.

With a few days before The Berries arrives, the Berries have just shared the new songs "White Peach" and "Wind Chime." The former is a bleary, drawling rocker with some excellent guitar-hero action, while the latter is a mellow and pretty ramble with a serious backbeat. Both songs carry echoes of '70s radio-rock and '90s indie, and you can hear both of them below.

The self-released The Berries is out 8/29.