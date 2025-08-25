@’s Stone Filipczak Announces Debut Solo Album As E.R. Visit my children will ignore you, my children will type amen

Stone Filipczak is one half of @, the hard-to-Google but easy-to-enjoy experimental folk duo whose 2024 EP Are You There, God? It's Me, @ led them to a deal with legendary indie label 4AD earlier this year. But turns out Filipczak had also been working on music of his own. Today he's announcing my children will ignore you, my children will type amen, his debut LP under the moniker E.R. Visit. Its first two singles "Burning Bush" and "Bees In The Couch" are out now.

Now based in Philadelphia, Filipczak recorded most of my children will ignore you, my children will type amen while living in Baltimore, paying rent to a delirious landlord who thought Filipczak was a spy. The resulting music is delicately unnerving, finding peculiarities in the mundane. Of today's new songs, Filipczak says:

"Burning Bush" is the oldest song on the album, written on the porch of a Baltimore punk house I lived in around 2015 or so. The flutes at the beginning were recorded separately for a different song which got scrapped. They reminded me of what a burning bush might sound like so I included them as an intro. "Bees In The Couch" is named after an occasion where I slept on an outdoor couch while on tour with Palberta. The couch was on a covered porch - everyone else slept inside on the floor. In the morning our host awoke and said “don’t sit on the porch couch, it’s full of bees.” I didn’t get stung and the image of the couch full of bees remained in my mind.

Listen to "Burning Bush" and "Bees In The Couch" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Burning Bush"

02 "Bees In The Couch"

03 "On Earth"

04 "Wind Through The Trees"

05 "Tea Water"

06 "Absolute Midnight"

07 "Definitive Host"

08 "Bracken Mountain"

09 "Yoshimura Hideaway"

my children will ignore you, my children will type amen is out 10/24.