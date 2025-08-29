Fell Omen’s Tarnished Black Metal

In the FromSoftware action RPG Elden Ring, you play as an anonymous, mute character belonging to a caste known as the Tarnished. You're set loose in the Lands Between, a blighted world that has fallen into chaos. Your mission is to restore the Golden Order and become Elden Lord. In the beginning, you're a weakling, with poor stats and worse armaments. The first bosses you encounter exist primarily to beat you into the ground, to humble you. The low chime that accompanies FromSoft's signature "YOU DIED" animation burrows its way into your head through constant repetition. At some point, you realize that you can go somewhere else on the game's massive, open-world map, so you do. You strengthen yourself in encounters with lesser enemies, and eventually, you return to smash that boss that gave you so much trouble a few hours ago. Repeat that process ad infinitum. That's Elden Ring.

Fell Omen, the Elden Ring-inspired black metal project of the Greek musician Spider of Pnyx, captures the feeling of playing the game remarkably well. The music isn't written from the perspective of the massive demigods and monsters who rule the Lands Between. Across two preposterously fun albums of punk-inflected, shred-happy black metal – February's Invaded By A Dark Spirit and August's Caelid Dog Summer – Spider of Pnyx inhabits the vantage point of what he calls "the little guy." The little guy gets destroyed over and over again by forces far greater than himself, but he keeps diving back into the fray. His cause looks hopeless, but he always believes that his next attempt will be the time he finally prevails. In Fell Omen's music, a wild burst of lead guitar represents a raging against the dying of the light, a refusal to succumb to the proverbial iron fist that is forever trying to squash the little guy.

"The crazy solo is there to remind you that the horrors persist, but you have steel. You have something. You have yourself. You have your inner strength, to get a bit cheesy with it," Spider of Pnyx explains. "That's what metal represents to me, and punk. Those non-conformist art styles, you know? It's the steel we still have. Even though they are oppressing us, we still have steel."

Before launching Fell Omen, Spider of Pnyx (real name Dimitrios Avgoustinos) was best known as the owner of True Cult Records, a boutique record label based in Athens, and as one half of the martial industrial act Under A Banner Black As Blood. In that band, the Spider teams up with Ayloss (Spectral Lore, Mystras) to flip a sound frequently associated with far-right edgelords on its head. In the bio for Under A Banner Black As Blood's self-titled album, the band writes that it "aims to show that the escapism inherent in such genres can be subverted to serve a purpose." The project's explicitly antifascist bent carries through nearly all the bands True Cult releases, even if their politics aren't always laid out on the surface. In Fell Omen, Elden Ring provides a layer of metaphor, but Spider of Pnyx hopes his message shines through.

"Metalheads, if you show up and you're like, 'Capitalism is bad, fascism is on the rise, you have to fix all the bad things,' their eyes kind of glaze over, because they're used to Manowar and dragons and all that," he says. "I think the best approach is to put it through a lens that they can relate to. There's still the element of escapism there, and the cool visuals and aesthetics to tie it all together. If that's Lord Of The Rings, or Elric, or anything, that's perfectly fine. I think the FromSoft games serve [this] project best."

In my extensive conversation with Spider of Pnyx, we talked about developing the Fell Omen sound, his puckish sense of humor, the value of persistence, and, of course, Elden Ring. The interview below has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

What was your initial idea for Fell Omen? Was it that you wanted to do an Elden Ring band, or did you just want to do a solo black metal thing?

SPIDER OF PNYX: I had a bunch of ideas stuck in my Notes app. I wanted to do a project where I could just let loose and play something fun, that I couldn't do in other projects that are more collaborative, more conceptual projects. I just wanted to do my own fun, kind of punky heavy metal thing. And to keep in line with that, I was like, "OK, it has to be one of your silly Dark Souls-inspired ideas, just so you can complete the whole package."

When was this?

SPIDER OF PNYX: That was, I guess, back in 2020.

Oh, OK, so it was in the works for a while.

SPIDER OF PNYX: Yeah, it was mostly during the quarantine and all that. I was getting kind of bored, and I kept having ideas of, "Oh, I'm gonna start this noise project, and I'm gonna just record it in a day." Or, "I'm gonna do this punk project, and just put it out in a day." Stuff like that. And I always kept recording for it, and then I got new ideas, and then I recorded more stuff. And I was never putting anything out, because they were all kind of unfinished, because it's very hard for me to finish projects. At least it was, up until this.

Yeah, because now you have two albums in six months.

SPIDER OF PNYX: Yeah! [Laughs] At some point, I realized that perfect is the enemy of good. I was like, "OK, just get them finished." Even if they sound rough, even if they sound noisy. Just play what you want to play, arrange it nicely, make it fun, have two-minute songs, three-minute songs, whatever, and just put it out there for people to hear. I still have endless amounts of material stuck in hard drives, for all sorts of sorts of things.

For the next albums.

SPIDER OF PNYX: Yeah.

The only other project of yours that I'm aware of is Under A Banner Black As Blood, which you do with Ayloss from Spectral Lore. That's more of a martial industrial, power electronics-leaning kind of thing. Had you played metal in this style before?

SPIDER OF PNYX: Not as the main songwriter/guitarist. I've been playing guitar for ages, but I never got really serious with it, because I started out as a drummer. And then I was away from music for a few years when I was studying in art school. And then I got back into music, and I started fiddling around with synthesizers, and dungeon synth stuff. So the guitar kind of got left behind. And at some point, I realized if you're gonna put out your own metal records, you either need a guitarist, or you need to step up and do it yourself. And then I started recording guitar seriously and got more into it.

I'm a little surprised to hear you say that, because the playing on these records is really good. It doesn't sound amateurish to me.

SPIDER OF PNYX: I took a bunch of guitar lessons with George Bokos. He's not in the band anymore, but he was Rotting Christ's guitar player at the time. He has his own bands, and runs his own studio and stuff, but he's not in the band anymore. So I was trained by a very good black metal player. But I always thought, "Everyone plays guitar, so I have to be the weird, quirky one, and be the synth player, or the drum guy, or, you know, the folk instrument fellow with the hurdy-gurdy and all that stuff.

But now you have a place where you can do it all. Because on these records, you're doing absolutely everything. There's not really collaborators here, right?

SPIDER OF PNYX: Yeah, that was the point of it. Just start a project that's not so self-serious, so you can throw a random hurdy-gurdy in there, or throw this or that in there, without having to run it by anyone, and trying to convince them that, "No, no, no, it's gonna sound good, trust me!" [laughs]

You mentioned that the idea that you started with was to play punky heavy metal, and that's very much in Fell Omen, but it's through this lens of raw black metal. When did that come in, the idea that it would be presented through this black metal filter?

SPIDER OF PNYX: That was twofold. One part of it is that, obviously, True Cult Records is focused more on black metal and dungeon synth and those sounds. It's not like we're this big trad/heavy label, or this punk label. So I want it to fit, because I wanted to self-release it from the get-go. I was like, "This is my personal little playground project, it has to be out through the label." But also, I'm mostly a black metal guy in my listening habits, as far as metal goes. Like, most people got their start with Iron Maiden and Metallica and that stuff. And of course, I also did get my start with proto-heavy bands like Blue Öyster Cult and Deep Purple. But the first proper metal album that I bought was Immortal's At The Heart Of Winter. I just thought the cover looked amazing. I was 12 years old or something. I was like, "I'm buying this CD because this looks so cool." So I started with that, and ever since, metal, for me, has to be this extreme thing, with blackened vocals, at least, and this extreme metal energy. It's very hard for me to get away from that. Even if I'm like, "I'm gonna make a heavy metal project," it has to be at least blackened, so I feel content with it.

That makes so much sense. Because At The Heart Of Winter is the most "heavy metal" classic black metal album, I think.

SPIDER OF PNYX: Yeah!

Another thing with this project is the way that the melodies are right up front, even though it's through this raw black metal filter. Was that something that was attractive to you, having those melodies and things that people could sink their teeth into?

SPIDER OF PNYX: Yeah, mostly because of that big period where I was the synthesizer guy. Everything became textures and timbre of the sound, and the sound design aspect of it all. So, in my head, it needed to be both fun-sounding – kind of melodic, with guitar solos – but it also had to sound kind of "dungeon" to me. So, from the get-go, I was like, "I'm gonna record this through pedals that are kinda lo-fi sounding, and then put it through a Tascam tape recorder, and I'm gonna rip it back out, and then put all these textures behind it, and crazy reverbs, and all that." In order to fit the narrative of what I had in my mind about the sound, and the project at large. I never started off to make a raw black metal record, and I didn't start off to make a heavy metal record. But this is what the project looked like in my head.

It's balanced. If you like that raw, gnarly sound, that's here, but if you just want to fuckin' rock out to the guitar solos, that's here, too.

SPIDER OF PNYX: I think a lot of metal bands are too preoccupied with having a great production. And because of my great love for punk, and records that are way more lo-fi sounding, I thought this is the cool sound to do. Have it be kind of rough, and kind of noisy, and, again, very textural, instead of having the big, clean metal production.

You and I both know that there's way too much shitty raw black metal on Bandcamp. There's a lot of stuff that's just simply not very good, and I think some people hide behind some of those textural elements. There's nothing going on compositionally, it's just the aesthetic is cool.

SPIDER OF PNYX: Photocopy that cover, put it out.

Yeah, exactly. So having something that is rooted in the compositions, and then on top of that, you have the interesting textural stuff and the production stuff, I think that's kind of the sweet spot.

SPIDER OF PNYX: I'm glad to hear you say so. Because for the first record, we got some kind of nasty reviews, specifically about the production. I was like, "Is it that bad?"

Has people not "getting it" been something you've encountered a lot?

SPIDER OF PNYX: Yeah, but I expected that to happen up to a point. You mentioned bands hiding behind that kind of sound, and I get it. When I was making the first record, I was like, "Is anyone gonna like this? Is my playing good enough? Should I hide it more, put some more reverb on it, and filter it out a bit, so nobody can tell exactly what's happening? Or turn the volume on the vocals down?" All that. Again, hiding. And I was like, "No, this is not the heavy metal spirit. This is not the punk rock spirit. This isn't what the black metal spirit should be like."

My mastering engineer in Nidstang Studios, Angus [Schieber], he was great with this. Because when I sent him the mixes, he was like, "With this sound, I'm thinking of mastering it so it sounds harsh and a bit in the red." I was like, "You, know, if you don't like the sound, I can just remix them a bit!" [Laughs] And he was like, "No, this is great. We're gonna do it like that." I trusted him, and it ended up sounding exactly how it had in my mind. And yeah, a lot of people don't get it. I get comments ranging all the way from, "This guy doesn't know what he's doing" to "This sounds digital to me, is this AI?"

Ugh!

SPIDER OF PNYX: Some reviewers, I'm not gonna name names, it was almost like they didn't listen to the record. It's like they pressed play on the first song, the sound was very low, and they just skimmed through the rest of it. And it's OK. It's fine. I knew it was gonna be divisive, because I didn't start with a sound in my head, like, "This is a big current band that I like, so I'm gonna have that guitar tone, that drum tone, have it mixed like that, so it sounds like this." I try to do my own thing, and whenever you try to do that in anything genre-based, be that music or movies or games, you're gonna get people that are like, "I don't get what this is, because I can't quite label it in my head."

You've mostly been talking about the process of developing the first album. To me, Caelid Dog Summer is more confident, more ambitious, more fully formed. It feels like you're more comfortable in what you're doing with this band. Do you feel the same way?

SPIDER OF PNYX: Yeah, exactly. That's why it came out so fast, too. It's been, like, six months since the first one was released. And a lot of these songs were mostly formed before the first album even came out. It's all that material I was talking about. Of course, I had to add stuff to them, and finish them, and change them up a bit. Some songs got some new solos that they didn't have before, or a bridge section. Some became bigger. Some got new intros, some folk instruments added here and there. But a lot of those songs were made before the first record even came out. One reviewer said that, because the first one was 22 minutes and the second one is 29, that it's like one big LP, A-side and B-side. In a way it is, but also, the second album wouldn't sound like this if I hadn't released the first one first, and got some feedback and digested it a bit more. I doubled down on the sound in some ways. I made it a bit more heavy metal sounding in some aspects. But I'm way happier with the second record than I am with the first.

Let's get into the aesthetics of the project a little bit, because the first thing related to Fell Omen that I ever saw was the photo of you in the chainmail with the motorcycle, and I thought, "OK, I haven't seen this before." What was the idea behind that image? What did you want it to communicate?

SPIDER OF PNYX: It kind of follows what I said about wanting this project to be my playground. It's like, what are your special interests? I love motorcycles, I love heavy metal, I love punk, I love medieval stuff, armor, swords, all that stuff. It can fit with the aesthetic of the whole Dark Souls/Elden Ring kind of thing we are going for, obviously. But that stuff doesn't have motorcycles in it, right?

Not that I know of.

SPIDER OF PNYX: Yeah, but my soul has them. My soul has both. I never wanted it to be a LARPing kind of project either, even though it's very based in that stuff. I didn't want it to be this warrior character, and he's gonna run around in a field with a sword and fight orcs. I always wanted a more punk approach. This is me. This is how I present myself. So it's what this person would be like, just existing in Athens, in his life. So even though I'm dressed up in a costume, this is my least character-like character. It had to have everything in there. It had to have the motorcycles, it had to have the swords, it had to have his environment around him. And I also love to take cool pictures, so, you know, there's that. [Laughs] People seem to like that, but some people seem to not understand that it has a bit of an ironic edge to it. Because of course it does. It's kind of a funny image, right? A big chunky dude with armor and a sword next to a motorcycle. It's not exactly a serious thing. But also, it's cool, at the same time. You can have a bit of humor, and also do something that you think is cool, unironically.

Yeah, there's a fine line that you walk, where it's funny, but this is not a joke band. That's kind of a delicate balance, but I think that you do a pretty good job of keeping on the right side of the line. Is that something that you're conscious of?

SPIDER OF PNYX: I try to stay away from injecting too much meme humor into it, especially because now it seems like all the bands that make it "big" in the scene seem to be expected to be a bit meme-y with their online presence. I hate these buzzwords, and I really didn't want to do that. If there's humor in it, it's just because this is who I am. This is my very personal project. I'm not a very self-serious guy—at least I try not to be. In black metal, it's a hard pill to swallow for a lot of people. We have even got some media be like, "Is this a joke band? Maybe we don't want to promote it, because it seems like a joke band." And it's like, I don't know, are Viagra Boys a joke band? Are IDLES a joke band? Just because I try to play a bit with the aesthetics of metal, and try to maybe push it to be a little bit humorous… I mean, I love metal. I'm a metalhead. And I also grew up having Manowar posters, with big, oily, muscular dudes, with scantily clad women hanging from their legs, you know? You can't take that stuff too seriously.

< b>No.

SPIDER OF PNYX: If you do, you become a weird guy that I don't really want to be associated with.

I mean, you started with Immortal. Immortal are funny as hell.

SPIDER OF PNYX: Yeah, Immortal are a great example of that. Are people calling Immortal a joke band? Yeah, they have some of the funniest music videos and interviews and stuff like that. And Abbath, with his issues, sometimes he goes a bit overboard with it. But those are the people that created this music. Like, Fenriz, right? I obviously love Darkthrone. Is Fenriz a self-serious guy? No. Does that make Darkthrone a joke band? Their previous cover [for 2022's ] was them ice skating.

And just like you're saying that this project is the real you, I'm sure those guys just love to go ice skating.

SPIDER OF PNYX: Yeah! Like, they love hiking, so they're like, "I'm gonna make a song called 'Hiking Metal Punks'!" [Laughs]

Let's talk about the newer photo, the Draugveil parody photo.

SPIDER OF PNYX: Oh, yeah.

That was a funny few days on the internet when that Draugveil album [Cruel World Of Dreams And Fears] came out, when everyone was figuring out that it was AI. What was your experience of watching that unfold, and then what inspired you to do your own version of it?

SPIDER OF PNYX: Everyone that's on the metal internet even a tiny bit got bombarded with that stuff one day. And immediately – I'm also a visual artist, I do all my own covers, I've done a lot of covers for the label – so immediately it pops up, and it looks ChatGPT as fuck, right? I can't lie. And I don't mind … I do mind AI. What I'm saying is that I don't mind the meme black metal bands that show up. Like, [Këkht Aräkh's] Pale Swordsman is everywhere suddenly, because it's a sad guy on a chair with a sword and stuff, right? If the music behind it is great, and people are vibing with it, great. I wasn't the greatest Këkht Aräkh fan, but people seem to resonate with it, and I was like, "OK, he has a bit of a weird black metal photo, that's great."

Again, it goes back to aesthetics and seriousness and everything. Black metal, when you're in the dark with a candelabra and your face painted, you can't pretend that's the most serious thing ever. So when a guy sits down on a sofa with a sword, it's fine, right? It's still the black metal level of silliness. So I didn't mind that the guy was popping off because everybody was like, "It's this sad twink with a sword and armor, laying on a bunch of flowers, doing the Michael Jackson pose." Like, that's fine. That's great. What I did mind was the AI stuff. Because I don't even know. Did you ask it to make that pose? Or did you say, "romantic black metal cover photo," and it was like, "OK, Lionel Richie is romantic, Michael Jackson is romantic, so let's put this black metal dude in that pose." Like, did you make that decision, or did ChatGPT make that decision?

So, everybody seems to go bananas over this. Everybody immediately was like, "Is this AI? Is this not AI?" And I was like, just take a photo, man. Anybody can take a photo. You have a phone, you can take a photo. It's 2025, man. You can take a photo. You don't have to do this with AI. So I did it. I was like, "OK, put your money where your mouth is. Just do it, just take the photo." So me and [Shroudweaver], the co-owner of the label, we got up on the roof one night and took the photo. We laid down some fake flowers we got from her mom's living room, and we laid them around. The biggest problem was to how to have the floating sword there, because that's one of the nonsensical AI things. So we had this crazy light stand with a chain hanging from it, so it keeps the sword up. It was an entire production. [laughs] We took the photo, and it kind of popped off for our level of social media presence. So I was like, "Make it the promo picture."

It blew up! It got out of hand.

SPIDER OF PNYX: Yeah, a bit.

OK, well, I saved the best for last, because I want to talk about some Elden Ring stuff, if you're down.

SPIDER OF PNYX: Hell yeah.

I'm 100 hours in. It's my first playthrough. I'm in the Mountaintops of the Giants right now. And I'm late, you know? I played it three years late, so I don't have anyone to talk to about it. When did you get the game? Did you get it right when it came out?

SPIDER OF PNYX: I had it pre-ordered, even though you shouldn't pre-order games. But I had it pre-ordered, because I love FromSoft games. I loved all the Dark Souls games. I go back even before that, with the Armored Core games, which is probably my favorite game series of all time, which sounds weird to say when you have an Elden Ring-themed project. And then the King's Field games, and all that stuff.

You go all the way back.

SPIDER OF PNYX: Yeah, yeah. So, I had it pre-ordered. It immediately completely blew my mind, even though people were like, "It's not as hard as Dark Souls," or "Because it's open world, it takes too long to get through it," or whatever, in comparison, again, to Dark Souls. I was like, no, I love this. I want to ride my weird goat-horse around, and stumble into weird dungeons. I love that stuff.

Did you start thinking about making music inspired by it early on?

SPIDER OF PNYX: Yeah. I'm a millennial, right? I'm part of the generation that has lived through multiple once-a-generation crises. So I'm kind of used to being beaten down by all of that, which is very Dark Souls. You're this little guy fighting gods and demons and giant elden monstrosities and stuff, and then you die, and you keep coming, and you keep dying, and you keep dying, and you return. I feel all that is very much a great metaphor and parable for what it's like to just be, like, a guy nowadays.

From the start, I was very inspired by the visuals, and the lore, and the way the lore is presented to you, piece by piece. You pick up an item, and it has a description that gives you a bit of lore. There's no big exposition happening. They prefer to show stuff than actually outright tell you, a lot of times. But I didn't want to make another metal project that's this big, grandiose, top-down view of this fantastical universe, with all that cool stuff. I want it to be from the point of view of the little guy that's trying to survive that stuff, and get through it, and maybe change things in the end. And from his point of view, everything hurts. It's an "everything hurts and I'm dying" kind of vibe.

If I made a project based on, say, Armored Core, which I love, it would be about big cool mechs. It also gets a bit weird and oppressive, where there's weird clone people, but I don't think I can draw the same line I can draw from Dark Souls and Elden Ring, to what a person in real life might be sort of experiencing in the same way. So it was very inspiring. And with COVID, like, a big plague running amok in the country, it all felt very much like going to this empty kingdom with oppressive guards enforcing the will of these semi-divine, corrupted monstrosities. I felt very much like I need to do a project about this.

I love the perspective of being the little guy. I feel that on this album. Like the "Starscourge" song. If you've played that Radahn boss fight, that sensation of frantically running across the arena, trying to get all the summons, trying not to be one-shotted. That feeling of being a tiny person in a giant arena, I feel like that song proceeds in that way.

SPIDER OF PNYX: Yeah, it's a huge guy that, at some point, when he gets tired of playing around with you, jumps into freaking space and then comes back as a comet. And it's like, "What am I doing? I'm just a guy with a sword."

TEN NAILS THROUGH THE NECK

10 Guck – "GUBAR" <a href="https://guckitup.bandcamp.com/album/gucked-up">Gucked Up by Guck</a> Location: Los Angeles, California Subgenre: noise rock This one goes out to Ian Chainey, my predecessor in the Stereogum metal columnist role and unquestionably the world's biggest Guck fan. Thanks to Ian, I see live footage of the LA experimentalists on my Instagram on what feels like a weekly basis. I'm not complaining; Guck are one of the more compelling noise rock acts going right now, and their long-awaited debut album Gucked Up captures their controlled chaos surprisingly well. If an early 2000s math rock band obsessed with the '70s downtown No Wave scene recorded an album for AmRep while Unsane's gear was still plugged in, it might sound a little like what Guck pull off here. Overdriven synths bloop and jagged riffs squelch, all while frontperson (and Guck's ace in the hole) April Gerloff writhes across the mix with a deeply unhinged vocal performance. Gerloff sounds especially imposing in the back half of "GUBAR," when their voice takes on a ragged, almost death-growl quality as guitar feedback rings out like a busy signal on Hell's hotline. In the interest of keeping my reaction to it pure, I haven't asked Ian for his thoughts on Gucked Up. I can't imagine he's not over the moon. [From Gucked Up, out now via Three One G.]

9 Helloween – "Universe (Gravity For Hearts)" Location: Hamburg, Germany Subgenre: power metal Helloween's reunion era has been an unusual one. Frontman Michael Kiske and vocalist/guitarist Kai Hansen, the molten core of the band's all-time classic Keeper Of The Seven Keys albums, returned to the fold in 2017, but nobody who was in the band at the time left. The membership just expanded to accommodate Kiske and Hansen, which means catching a Helloween show today means seeing seven people – including three vocalists – sharing the stage. It works way better than it should, and 2021's Helloween was a revitalizing discography reset. Its follow-up, Giants & Monsters, doesn't hit quite the same highs, but hearing Michael Kiske lead the band through a twisty epic like "Universe (Gravity for Hearts)" still feels like a gift. After a short opening fake-out that sounds like Devin Townsend's "Ih-Ah!" being played on a laser-lit arena stage, "Gravity" launches into the propulsive verse riff that kicks the winding, eight-minute song into gear. It's undeniably a late-period Helloween epic—more "King For 1000 Years" method than "Keeper Of The Seven Keys" madness. Still, it gives everyone in the supersized lineup plenty to do, and Kiske doesn't sound a day older than when he departed the band in 1993. [From Giants & Monsters, out now via Reigning Phoenix Music.]

8 Bask – "Long Lost Light" <a href="https://basknc.bandcamp.com/album/the-turning">The Turning by BASK</a> Location: Asheville, North Carolina Subgenre: progressive/sludge metal Flirtations with rootsy Americana were common in the Southern sludge scene of the mid-2000s. Rwake and Baroness regularly riffed on the Appalachian songbook, and the late Brent Hinds' chicken-pickin' lick from Mastodon's "Megalodon" remains one of the era's signature moments. (Man, it sucks to have to call him the late Brent Hinds.) For the past decade, North Carolina's Bask have looked to push the fusion of roots music and sludge metal even farther. Drawing on stoner rock and prog as much as My Morning Jacket-style Southern indie, they've carved a wide, fruitful lane for themselves. "Long Lost Light," from their fourth album The Turning, is a Faulknerian tangle of pedal steel, piano, fiddle, and doom riffs, culminating in a crescendo that – to my ears – sounds a bit like the climax of Panopticon's "Cowering (At The Foot Of The Mountain)". Whether you play this one at the metal bar or the honky-tonk, it ain't getting turned off. [From The Turning, out now via Season Of Mist.]

7 Blackbraid – "God Of Black Blood" <a href="https://blackbraid.bandcamp.com/album/blackbraid-iii">Blackbraid III by Blackbraid</a> Location: Adirondack, New York Subgenre: black metal Part of the story of Blackbraid's third album has been the indigenous-led project's effort to shed its associations with atmospheric black metal and become, simply, black metal. (Atmospheric is a loaded term in black metal, often accurate but sometimes used pejoratively to mean "no riffs.") Nowhere is that effort more obvious or more successful than the stomping "God Of Black Blood," a song that sounds a lot more like Immortal than it does Wolves In The Throne Room. Blackbraid mainman Sgah'gahsowáh has cited the inspiration of his frequent tourmate Lamp of Murmuur on his own music, and you can certainly hear Saturnian Bloodstorm’s arrogant swagger in the ripping guitar solos and anthemic vocals of "God Of Black Blood." That Sgah'gahsowáh still found room for an extended Native American flute passage on the song shows that he's coming into the fullness of his powers as a composer. [From Blackbraid III, out now via the artist.]

6 Melpomene – "Deadname" <a href="https://melpomeneband.bandcamp.com/album/a-body-is-a-suggestion-2">A Body Is A Suggestion by Melpomene</a> Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota Subgenre: instrumental progressive/post-metal Melpomene, the Minneapolis trio named for the Greek muse associated with music and tragedy, write lyrics for their songs. They don't sing any of them. The words, presented alongside A Body Is A Suggestion’s track listing, seem to exist as an analytical lens through which the listener can process the music. That music is thorny, angular, given to wild swings in tone and tempo, and fully instrumental; the unsung lyrics deal with trans self-actualization but use the language of sci-fi horror. The sense of freedom in the compositions seems to mirror the freedom of its makers' expressions of gender, and the triumph in lines like "I will transcend form" and "Rend my flesh, unveil the sun within" is met by the power of their performances. Songs like the bracing "Deadname" stand on the shoulders of instru-metal royalty – I can hear the rugged physicality of Russian Circles and the reckless abandon of Behold… The Arctopus – but the execution and the perspective are all Melpomene's own. [From A Body Is A Suggestion, out now via Fiadh Productions.]

5 Sallow Moth – "Aethercave Boots" <a href="https://i-voidhangerrecords.bandcamp.com/album/mossbane-lantern">Mossbane Lantern by SALLOW MOTH</a> Location: Dallas, Texas Subgenre: progressive death metal When I interviewed Garry Brents (Gonemage, Homeskin, Memorrhage, et al.) about his plethora of projects a few years ago, he tentatively agreed with me that Sallow Moth was the most "normal" one. I'm going to have to issue a retraction. What was once basically a straightforward Swedish-style death metal project – albeit one rooted in some pretty elaborate lore – has become yet another staging ground for Brents' wild musical flights of fancy. Mossbane Lantern is a cold plunge into progressive death metal's deepest fathoms, pulled off with casual confidence by Brents in full-on mad-scientist mode. My favorite song on the album is the one that seems to have been a bridge too far for some online commenters: the mostly-death-metal "Aethercave Boots," which ends on a sun-flecked passage that lands somewhere between Return to Forever and Macintosh Plus. That's precisely the kind of insanity I want from Brents, "normal" be damned. [From Mossbane Lantern, out now via I, Voidhanger Records.]

4 Void – "Beneath… Lives The Impaler" Location: Lafayette, Louisiana Subgenre: thrash metal The teenage shredders in Void like to call themselves "the pioneers of haunted thrash metal," and you know what? I've never heard anyone else call their own music "haunted thrash metal," so I guess that's what they are. You can't knock good marketing. There are certainly precedents for what the Louisiana band is doing here. Testament's The Legacy, home to "The Haunting," looms largest. A trained ear should also be able to pick out bits and pieces from Helstar, Metal Church, Annihilator, King Diamond, even early Metallica. The gung-ho confidence with which Void synthesize those influences is what makes Forbidden Morals stand out as my favorite thrash album of the year. In the '80s, bands regularly fused flamboyance and theatricality with violent musical aggression. With the rise of more extreme forms of metal in the '90s, the two paths diverged. Forbidden Morals makes a serious effort at bringing them back together. At nearly 11 minutes, "Beneath…Lives The Impaler" finds Void stretching their limits, incorporating nearly every one of their obsessions in the space of a single song — a song that happens to tie up a bonkers concept album about a trespasser in Vlad the Impaler's castle. O youth! The strength of it, the faith of it, the imagination of it! [From Forbidden Morals, out now via Shadow Kingdom Records.]

3 Undeath – "Enter Patient" <a href="https://undeath.bandcamp.com/album/enter-patient-endless-graveyard">Enter Patient / Endless Graveyard by Undeath</a> Location: Rochester, New York Subgenre: death metal Not Undeath beating the Fundeath allegations! But seriously, folks. The new-jack old-school death metal band whose music I most closely associate with havin' a good time are dead fucking serious on the A-side of their new single, "Enter Patient." (B-side "Endless Graveyard" offers somewhat lighter fare.) The lyrics for "Enter Patient" are taken from the William Ernest Henley poem of the same name, a poem Henley wrote during a three-year stay at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and first published as a part of his collection In Hospital. It's a singularly miserable piece of writing, and the band transforms it into a churning, relentless death metal song that flirts with doomy dissonance while keeping a little pep in its every step. The production by Colin Marston is the best Undeath has ever had, and pipe organist Thomas Mellan tacks on a wild coda that I couldn't spoil if I tried. Undeath stay undefeated. [Single out now via the band.]

2 Fell Omen – "Starscourge Phase One & Phase Two" <a href="https://fellomen.bandcamp.com/album/caelid-dog-summer">Caelid Dog Summer by Fell Omen</a> Location: Athens, Greece Subgenre: raw black metal/punk The fight with Starscourge Radahn in Elden Ring is one of the game's many put-up-or-shut-up moments. The first time you face him, you'll probably die before you even figure out how to get to him. Subsequent attempts will teach you how to approach the battle: Summon your allies, ride around on your goat-horse, stay the fuck away when he comes crashing back into the arena as a comet. I didn't count, but I bet it took me at least 50 tries before I finally took him down, and goddamn, was it ever satisfying. The "little guy" perspective that defines Fell Omen never feels more vivid than on "Starscourge Phase One & Phase Two," essentially a barrage of molten guitar solos punctuated with lyrics about "dying in the sand to a cosmic motherfucker." Rise, ye Tarnished, and shred. [From Caelid Dog Summer, out now via True Cult Records.]

1 Hedonist – "Scapulimancy" <a href="https://hedonistsl.bandcamp.com/album/scapulimancy">SCAPULIMANCY by Hedonist</a> Location: Victoria, Canada Subgenre: death metal

It's been a killer year for death metal, and one of the albums I've gone back to most often has been Hedonist's incendiary debut, Scapulimancy. In lieu of a pithy little blurb about my favorite song – which just so happens to be the title track, with its twinkling, seemingly Possessed-inspired synth intro – here's a short bonus interview with AJ, the band's bassist and vocalist. AJ responded to my questions from a van somewhere in the UK, where she's currently on tour with her punk band Bootlicker. If you like Bolt Thrower, Dismember, and Discharge, listen to Hedonist.

How did Hedonist get together? I'm guessing you all knew each other already from the Victoria, BC punk scene?

AJ: Cody, Anatol, JP, and I have all played in many punk and metal bands. I think the first time we all met would've been at a show in the basement of LBH in Kamloops sometime around 2011. JP and I started Hedonist in 2020. For both being into a niche subculture, JP and I have almost entirely opposing tastes in punk and metal. We wanted to start a death metal band together based on the one thing we both appreciated: Bolt Thrower. We took shared crust influences and elements of Swedish death metal and started Hedonist. Once establishing what the songs for the demo would sound like, we asked Cody to drum for us. After releasing it and deciding to play live, we asked Anatol to play second guitar. All of us have recently completed our first full-length record together.

You currently play in Bootlicker, Crosshairs, and White Collar, and you've played in other grind and hardcore-adjacent bands in the past. Hedonist, at least on its surface, is much more straightforwardly death metal. Why did that appeal to you?

AJ: I've always loved OSDM, but my bandmates and I growing up were all autodidacts. We taught ourselves how to play instruments and do vocals in our first crust and punk bands. For a period of time, I only cared about playing as fast as I could, with vocals as heinous as physically possible, so this looked primarily like grind and powerviolence projects. I'm at a place now where I've learnt enough to generally play the music that I want to appreciate, and I think that's reflected in the bands I currently play in.

There's a whole lot of old-school death metal revival stuff right now that's heavily influenced by tough guy/beatdown hardcore. Hedonist is, obviously, not doing that. Was that something you were consciously looking to avoid?

AJ: We have definitely made a couple fear-based decisions to drop riffs in avoidance of sounding that way.

Hedonist put out a demo, Sepulchral Lacerations, in the summer of 2021. What was the response to that like? Could you feel people discovering it over time?

AJ: Our friends have been extremely supportive and gratuitous from day one. Neon Taste took a leap of faith and immediately put out the demo on a 12" before it existed as cassette or CD. We didn't expect the demo to do as well as it did.

How did you end up signing to Southern Lord?

AJ: They reached out to us after seeing a live video of one of our shows. I think the footage was actually from a show that we almost didn't play because one of our members couldn't make it. We ended up taking the time to teach one of our friends the set, and he filled in for us.

How does Hedonist tend to write? Is it pretty collaborative between the four of you?

AJ: The writing process takes us a while. It generally starts with an absolute warzone between JP and me. The songs that you hear have won grueling battles between very antagonistic ideas of how death metal should sound. After that, they are eventually brought to the jam room to sort out drums, and on the most recent record, there would be solos for Anatol to flesh out. We also do the recording and mixing ourselves with Cody, so deadlines are for the most part arbitrary. This undoubtedly makes the recording process more drawn out.

What was the biggest difference between recording Scapulimancy and doing the demo?

AJ: Scapulimancy felt like we were trying to perfect the demo. I think every record will be like that, where once you set the rough draft the task from then on out is to get it right.

Your promo photo shows the band standing in front of a tank. Where was that photo taken? Is there a story there?

AJ: After a great battle and an even greater victory, we decided to get out and take a picture in front of our battle rig. The location will remain undisclosed, and the story is too gruesome to be retold.

Scapulimancy is out now via Southern Lord Recordings.

JOURNEY TO THE WORLD BEYOND