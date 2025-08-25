Nathan Fielder Meets Up With Nine Inch Nails, PinkPantheress, Mac DeMarco

After making Evanescence an important factor in the latest season of The Rehearsal, Nathan Fielder has been on a musical adventure as of late. Two weeks ago, on Aug. 10, he met his childhood faves Nine Inch Nails when they played Rogers Arena in his native Vancouver:

About a week later, on Aug. 16, comedic music guy and SNL alum Kyle Mooney brought his The Real Me / The Fake Me tour to Vancouver as well. Fielder appeared onstage with Mooney at the Pearl and bestowed him with the key to the city, pending an educational regimen involving exposure to Canadian national treasures the Tragically Hip. Mooney learned the hard way that when venturing across the northern border you do not insult the Hip:

In other Kyle Mooney news, he's starting a podcast with his former roommate and SNL costar Beck Bennett. Premiering this Wednesday, it's called What's Our Podcast? Here's the trailer:

Somewhere along the line, Fielder also met PinkPantheress. A fan of the British pop star ran into her Saturday and posted his photo with her on Reddit. In the pic, the home screen on PinkPantheress' phone is visible. It shows her standing with none other than Nathan Fielder:

UPDATE And here's Fielder once again joining Mac DeMarco, at the Greek in LA on August 31: