Lil Nas X Charged With Four Felonies, Could Face Prison Time

Early last Thursday morning, Lil Nas X was arrested for battery of a police officer after he was found wandering naked on Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles, muttering to himself and at one point putting a traffic cone on his head. Police suspected he was on drugs and he was hospitalized after an altercation with them. The “Old Town Road” rapper spent the weekend in jail and today in Los Angeles Superior Court was charged with four felonies. He is potentially facing years in prison.

Lil Nas X, real name Montero Hill, pled not guilty to three counts of battery with injury on a police officer, along with one felony charge of resisting an executive officer. His bail was set at $75,000 and has been ordered to enroll in a narcotics outpatient program. While police believed Hill was under the influence of drugs at the time of his arrest, his attorney said he was not taking drugs and that the incident was an anomaly. (He told fans on social media back in February that "these last few years have been pretty difficult for me.")