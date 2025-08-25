Saint Etienne Respond To Winona Ryder Love, Releasing Final Album Next Week

Next week, Saint Etienne release International, the British band's final album, from which we've heard "Glad" and "Take Me To The Pilot." They recently received praise from Winona Ryder in an interview the star did with Elle UK, and the group reacted today on social media.

“There was a great band called Saint Etienne that I loved,” Ryder said in the interview. “Their album totally rescued me when I was going through a really hard time when I was making a movie in Portugal when I was 20.”

She continued, “I was just walking down the street, you know they used to sell albums on the street in Lisbon, and I bought it and it got me through that time. Saint Etienne. I wonder if they’re still together."

On Instagram, Saint Etienne shared the clip and wrote, "Stranger things have happened… but glad we were there for you, @winonaryderofficial. And yes, we’re still together!"

In the interview she also discussed Walkmans, mixtapes, her favorite movie soundtracks, and more. Watch below.