Austra Announces New Album Chin Up Buttercup: Hear “Math Equation”

10:20 AM EDT on August 26, 2025

A couple years ago, Katie Stelmanis' project Austra shared a score for the ballet documentary Swan Song. Her last proper album, though, was 2020's HiRUDiN, and today she's announcing its followup, Chin Up Buttercup. The first taste is the audacious earworm "Math Equation."

The LP's sardonic title is the result of heartbreak and the societal pressure to fake your way through sadness. “I was completely blindsided … the person I loved woke up one day, told me she wasn’t happy, and I basically never saw her again,” Stelmanis explains. She and co-producer Kieran Adams took inspiration from Madonna's 1998 classic Ray Of Light, whose Eurodance sound sparkles through "Math Equation." Watch the Trevor Blumas-directed video for it below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Amnesia"
02 "Math Equation"
03 "Siren Song"
04 "Chin Up Buttercup"
05 "Fallen Cloud"
06 "Blindsided"
07 "Think Twice"
08 "Look Me In The Eye"
09 "The Hopefulness Of Dawn"
10 "Good Riddance"

Chin Up Buttercup is out 11/14 on Domino. Pre-order it here.

