Radiohead’s 28-Year-Old “Let Down” Just Became Their Fourth Ever Hot 100 Hit

Radiohead is finally getting the recognition they deserve: They have gone viral on TikTok. As a result, "Let Down," the third single off of their classic 1997 third album OK Computer, has entered the Billboard Hot 100 at #91. 28 years after its release, "Let Down" marks the fourth track of the band’s to enter the Hot 100. Their last appearance on the chart was in 2008 with “Nude,” which peaked at #37. Prior to that they hit #78 with “High And Dry” in 1996 and #34 with “Creep” in 1993.

The new love for the emotional track comes three years after its inclusion in the season one finale of The Bear. But there isn't a clear trend surrounding the new love for "Let Down." TikTokers have used it in a wide-range of edits including devastating cinematic moments (A Quiet Place or The Florida Project) and lots of choir covers.

Many of them acknowledge how crushing the song is. "If you aren't balling your eyes out every single day over a 'Let Down' video or edit or trend, you're on the wrong side of TikTok. And, maybe it's the right side. I don't know. I want off. I don't want to be here anymore on this side of TikTok. It's too emotional," TikToker brays_world exclaimed in a video advocating for the end of the intense trend. But then again, the song is so widespread that there's even a debate about whether "Let Down" should be understood as depressing or hopeful.

Radiohead haven't released an album since 2016's A Moon Shaped Pool, but they formed a new business entity back in March that might suggest they've got new things cooking. Maybe all the chatter with "Let Down" is an omen.

Check out the videos below and begin your own spiral.