DJ Padre Guilherme, A Portuguese Priest, Goes Viral For Wild Super Mario Drop At Medusa Festival

Some believe we're put on this Earth to do God's work. If you're Portuguese priest and DJ Guilherme Peixoto, that comes in the form of a giant bass drop. Peixoto uses his powers as a DJ and experience as a priest to spread faith and love. Recently, he's gone viral for transforming the Super Mario Bros. soundtrack with a gummy bass drop at the Medusa Festival in Cullera, Valencia earlier this month.

Peixoto is still a practicing priest who uses his liturgical influence on the dance floor. "Being a priest means being among people and helping them understand that if they have values they will not lose them just because they go out at night (to party)," he said in an interview from last year.

In 2023, he was invited to perform during Pope Francis' visit to Portugal for World Youth Day. He also had the late pope bless his headphones during a trip to the Vatican.

Honestly, it's worth watching just to see the pure joy on this guy's face after he raises his hands, announcing a rubbery bass drop after the classic catchphrase "It's me, Mario!" radiates from the speakers. It also comes just in time to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros., which is next month. Check the video out below.