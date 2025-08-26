Addison Rae Brings Live Debuts To First Headlining Tour Kickoff In Dublin

Addison Rae is playing live shows now. Earlier this year, the TikTok star released her debut album Addison, completing an unlikely transition in grand fashion. Around the same time that the LP dropped, Rae announced her first-ever headlining tour. She played a couple of tiny club shows around the time of the LP release, and she opened for and sang with Lana Del Rey at Wembley Stadium in London, but those things are different from playing a proper headlining set in front of the general public. Rae's tour kicked off Monday night at Dublin's 3Arena, which means we are just now getting our first look at what a proper Addison Rae live show might be.

Addison itself is a short album, and it doesn't really contain enough music to fill up a proper headlining tour. Rae filled out her Dublin set with songs from her 2023 EP AR. She performed the older tracks "I Got It Bad" and "2 Die 4" live for the first time, as well as the Addison song "In The Rain." She also did Charli XCX's "Von Dutch" remix -- the one where she makes a guest appearance and screams really loud. She outsourced that scream to a couple of people who she brought up from the audience. She threw a bit of fellow Louisiana native Britney Spears' "Oops... I Did It Again" into "I Got It Bad," and she added in bits of Arca's "Aquamarine" remix and an apparently unreleased Arca remix of "Obsessed."

From the available fan footage of the Dublin show, it looks like Addison Rae's live performance is as heavy on choreography as you'd expect. It also looks like it depends heavily on a crowd that's extremely into what she does, and she had that in Dublin. Below, check out some videos from last night, as well as the setlist, via Setlist.fm.

SETLIST:

01 "Fame Is A Gun" (extended intro, remix outro)

02 "I Got It Bad" (live version, alternate version with elements of Britney Spears' "Oops... I Did It Again")

03 "New York"

04 "Summer Forever"

05 "2 Die 4" (live debut)

06 "Von Dutch" (Charli XCX cover, A. G. Cook remix)

07 "In The Rain" (live debut)

08 "High Fashion" (first time performed live with original production)

09 "Aquamarine" (with elements of "Arcamarine")

10 "Headphones On"

11 "Money Is Everything"

12 "Obsessed" (with elements of an "Obsessed" remix by Arca)

13 "Times Like These"

14 "Diet Pepsi"

Also, if this matters to you, please be advised that Addison Rae is the new face of Lucky and that she's bringing back the low-rise flare.