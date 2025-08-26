Lana Del Rey’s New Album Now Titled Stove, Moved To 2026

Remember when Lana Del Rey was teasing a country album called Lasso? Remember when she scrapped those plans for a more Americana-focused album called The Right Person Will Stay that was supposed to come out last May? Remember when she decided to scrap those plans, too? A couple of months ago, in a since-deleted Instagram caption, W Magazine said her new album’s title had been changed again to Classic. We know by now that it's best to take Lana's album announcements with a grain of salt, but nonetheless, she has an update: In a new interview with W published today, the singer said her next album will actually be called Stove, and she's aiming to release it by the end of January.

It sounds like Stove will still have a country focus; she told W that she's "always drawn to world-creating, especially in country music," and that a country album is something she's been wanting to do for nearly a decade now. For this new album -- whatever it may be called -- she hit the studio with Luke Laird, a songwriter and producer who's worked with seemingly every country hitmaker of the 21st century. She decided to delay the album's release because she wanted to add six new songs to it -- and it seems like that Ethel Cain diss track is one of them.

"[The new songs] were more autobiographical than I thought, and that took more time," Lana added in the interview. "The majority of the album will have a country flair. Eight years ago, when I was looking to make a country record, no one else was thinking about country. Now everyone is going country! I’ve asked myself, Should I retire all my snakeskin boots? Should I put my cowboy hats in storage?"

She also talked about a possible future in movies:

I’d love to be in a film. When recording, I’m a one-off taker on a song. But with my videos, I love to do a million takes. Of course, I love Quentin Tarantino. He and David Lynch have been the biggest influences on my work. But the majority of what I watch is not films. My favorites are shows on the Hallmark Channel. Hallmark movies are great. Going into 2018 and 2019, it was a bad time and I had Hallmark running on the TV 24 hours a day.

And her husband:

I realized pretty immediately that I loved him, but that it might get difficult because of what I was bringing to the table. Jeremy said, "I work with alligators—I have tough skin." And he is a man of his word.

Read the full interview here.