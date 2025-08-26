Geese – “100 Horses”

New Geese, baby! In exactly one month, the berserk New York band will follow up their 2023 album 3D Country with a rabidly anticipated new one called Getting Killed. People are fired up for this one, with good reason. Frontman Cameron Winter's solo album Heavy Metal was a cult sensation last year, and the advance singles "Taxes" and "Trinidad" have been absolute fucking wild and wooly bangers. The same is true of "100 Horses," the new Geese track that hits the internet today.

Geese are way off on their own trip right now, and "100 Horses" is a glorious example of what that means. It's a frantic, bug-eyed choogle attack, the kind of thing that the Grateful Dead might've made if they came up in post-punk Edinburgh rather than peak-acid San Francisco, and it's got Cameron Winter hollering about how there is only dance music in times of war. I was skeptical about this band for a while, but that's gone now. I'm all in. This shit goes hard. Listen below.

Getting Killed is out 9/26 on Partisan.