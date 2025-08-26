Jordana Announces New EP Jordanaland: Hear “Still Do”

Last year, the LA-based singer-songwriter Jordana released her album Lively Premonition, and she also collaborated with fantasy of a broken heart on their single "Found You Again." She's not waiting around to drop new music. This fall, Jordana will follow Lively Premonition with an EP called Jordanaland. Today, she shares her ornately catchy new single "Still Do," and it's got a fun video.

Jordana recorded her Jordanaland EP with producers Julian Kaufman and Charlie Kilgore, her friends from the band Michelle. Her new single "Still Do" is sad but sharp pop song about wishing you could stop caring about someone who's way too gone to deserve it. With different presentation, this could be a pretty great country song, but Jordana presents it as a boppy indie-pop number with some nice '80s synth action. Here's what Jordana says about the record:

Jordanaland is definitely an escape from Americaland. It’s an oasis from the chaos, where tampons are free, everything is easy, and Luther Vandross is vice president. It looks a lot like LA in the videos… for some reason. Weird. But it’s wherever you want it to be, just close your eyes. Pop music was definitely the goal -- self-assured, confident pop. I think the evolution came from becoming more comfortable with my voice, a more established sound, and also looking up to artists who let it all out in that way.

The Otium-directed "Still Do" video is a fake news report about a lady attempting to declare herself a sovereign nation -- a place that might perhaps be called Jordanaland.

Check it out below, along with the Jordanaland tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Burning Me Down"

02 "Like That"

03 "Still Do"

04 "Blouse"

05 "I Wanna Be"

06 "Hard Habit To Break"

07 "Jordanaland"

The Jordanaland EP is out 11/7 on Grand Jury.