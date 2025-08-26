runo plum Announces Debut Album patching: Hear “Sickness”

One thing is clear on "Sickness," the latest single from Minneapolis-based musician Runo Plum: Human beings are fragile. We fall ill to physical ailments or succumb to mental tolls -- it's a lifelong routine taking care of ourselves. "Going through Kleenex/ It's nothing new," she sighs over soft percussion and melancholic guitars. It could be the common cold or tears from heartbreak; the song takes on layered meanings with the possibility for both. Hovvdy collaborator Plum recently signed to Winspear and released the single "Lemon Garland." With the release of "Sickness," Plum announces her new album patching.

Plum explains, "This song could be taken in many ways, literally or metaphorically. It’s about falling ill of many kinds, the common cold, perhaps lovesickness, but whatever it may be: you heal through it. This was the first song we worked on, and it came together really seamlessly." Plum worked with collaborator, instrumentalist and girlfriend Noa Francis and her co-producer Lutalo.

"Sickness" is an enchanting track that accepts human frailty. It lives in the same sonic world as Soccer Mommy or Squirrel Flower. The new single is perfectly timed as we near the end of summer, with flu season imminent and the change of weather begging for some pensive acoustic rock music to strengthen our immune systems. Listen to "Sickness" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Sickness"

02 "Lemon Garland"

03 "Alley Cat"

04 "Halfway Up The Lawn"

05 "Be Gentle With Me"

06 "Elephant"

07 "Locket"

08 "Pond"

09 "Gathering The Pieces"

10 "The Quiet One"

11 "Darkness"

12 "Outro (Angel)"

patching is out 11/14 via Winspear. Pre-order here.