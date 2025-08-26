Pupil Slicer Announce New Album Fleshwork: Hear The Title Track

It's always cool to hear a band absolutely go for it, whatever that might mean for that particular band. That's the feeling that I get from the new Pupil Slicer single. Back in 2023, the London metal trio released their debut album Blossom and became a Stereogum Band To Watch. Earlier this year, they signed to Prosthetic and released two more songs, "Heather" and "Black Scrawl." Both of those songs will appear on the band's new LP Fleshwork, which drops this fall. Today, Pupil Slicer share that album's title track, and it sounds massive.

Pupil Slicer's style is a big, gleaming take on mall-ready metalcore, and if you don't have any love in your heart for that music, then you probably won't be into their version of it. On "Fleshwork," though, Pupil Slicer take that style about as far as it can be taken. The production is thick and colossal, the riffs sound like tidal waves coming down on your head, and the little bits of melody only make the attack that much sweeter. This song didn't really need a breakdown, but when that breakdown arrives, it feels like a trapdoor to hell opening beneath your feet. Below, listen to "Fleshwork" and check out the new LP's tracklist.

<a href="https://pupilslicer.bandcamp.com/album/fleshwork">Fleshwork by PUPIL SLICER</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Heather"

02 "Gordian"

03 "Sacrosanct"

04 "Innocence"

05 "Black Scrawl"

06 "Nomad"

07 "Fleshwork"

08 "White Noise"

09 "Cenote"

Fleshwork is out 11/7 on Prosthetic.