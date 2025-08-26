Amanda Shires – “Piece Of Mind”

Amanda Shires got divorced. You heard about that, right? Last year, Shires' marriage to her husband and frequent collaborator Jason Isbell ended. This is really none of our business, but it sure seems like the divorce will figure heavily into Shires new album Nobody's Girl, just as it figures heavily into Isbell's recent solo-acoustic LP Foxes In The Snow. We've already heard Shires' lead single "A Way It Goes," and now she's followed that with another breakup song, a country-rocker called "Piece Of Mind."

Shires wrote "Piece Of Mind" herself, and it's a tough, sharp track about moving on with your life and accepting that things are different now. There are some cutting details in her lyrics: "If you think I could ever hate you, you’re wrong, but that was a real fucked up way to leave/ 'Bout buckled when I heard and saw you on the Ring cam whistling."

In a press release, Shires says, "This one came when I was finally done being polite about pain. I wrote this song because I never got closure. 'Piece Of Mind' became the place I said everything I didn’t get to say. Writing it gave me an ending. Not tidy. Not bitter. Just mine." Watch the song's Taylor G. Kelly-directed video below.

Nobody’s Girl is out 9/26 on ATO.