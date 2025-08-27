Skip to Content
Stereogum Presents Weird Fucks With Music, An Evening Of Performances In NYC Next Month

10:08 AM EDT on August 27, 2025

Stereogum is excited to announce we'll be presenting a special edition of our own Danielle Chelosky's literary reading Weird Fucks at Night Club 101 on Sept. 14, along with Perfectly Imperfect. Weird Fucks With Music will have readings from Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz fame, our recent Artist To Watch Asher White, Anyone's Ghost author August Thompson, and Ada Lea, who recently talked with us about her new album when i paint my masterpiece. As for music, we'll have performances from indie darling Olivia O. (Lowertown, Child Star), NYC shoegazer Scarlet Rae, Brooklyn's electronic noise-rock act Situationist, and nascent but promising indie rockers Perfect 100. Lastly, Harmony (ex-Girlpool member, current party-girl legend) and beloved electro-pop artists Sipper and alone2 will all bring the heat with DJ sets. Find tickets for the event here.

