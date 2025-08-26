Golden Apples – “Freeeee”

You know you're really free when you feel empowered to call a song something like "Freeeee." Add as many letters as you want! Who cares! The rules don't apply! Philly indie rockers Golden Apples make fuzzed-out, laconic indie rock, and their new album Shooting Star comes out next month. We have already heard their singles "Noonday Demon" and "Mind," and now they have followed those tracks with the one they call "Freeeee."

According to a press release, Golden Apples leader Russell Edling was inspired to write "Freeeee" after listening to Deerhoof's Milk Man album, and if any record was going to inspire you to tack on a bunch of extra letters to the word "free," it's that one. Crucially, "Freeeee" does not sound like Deerhoof. It's a comforting, softly glowing psych-rock reverie. If it did sound like Deerhoof, it wouldn't really be Deerhoof-inspired. Does that make sense? Whatever. Don't judge me. I'm freeeee. Here's what Edling says about the song:

"Freeeee" to me is a loose exploration of what it feels like to get lost and found within songwriting. Sometimes, it feels like swimming through space, just trying to maneuver through confusion and obstacles in order to break free and take off. Sometimes, the process can feel oppressive and suffocating, only to turn on a dime and seem weightless and easy. The lyrics also reference a moment when I was taking a walk and listening to Deerhoof's album Milk Man again after many years. At the time, I was sort of frustrated and lost in my own creative tangles, and that album got me back on the path again.

Below, check out Golden Apples' Bob Sweeney-directed "Freeeee" video.

Shooting Star is out 9/19 on Lame-O.