Bristol Post-Punks Glaxo Babies Share First New Music In 35 Years

Glaxo Babies have returned. In fact, the Bristol post-punks are releasing a new album Men Of Stone on November 14 via Bristol Archive Records and Liberated Sound Development. They released two albums in 1980, Nine Months To The Disco and Put Me On The Guest List, and a handful of tracks recorded up until 1990 via various compilations. They've shared two new songs, including the album's title track and one called "I Don't Want To Be Loved (Remix)."

Since forming in the late '70s, Glaxo Babies have gone through a series of lineup changes. Many of the original members went on to form the group Maximum Joy in 1981, a group which also reunited in 2015. The band's new era features original guitarist Dan Catsis, who is part of Maximum Joy and played in the Pop Group in 1979-1980. Catsis wrote most of the songs for Men Of Stone.

Other members include bassist Steve Street, drummer Jamie Hill, vocalist Adam Tongue, and vocalist-guitarist Jim Johnston. Musicians Helen White, Harry Furniss, and Adam Coombs also contributed to the album.

Listen to "Men Of Stone" and "I Don't Want To Be Loved (Remix)" below.

<a href="https://bristolarchiverecords.bandcamp.com/album/men-of-stone">Men of Stone by Glaxo Babies</a>

Men Of Stone is out 11/14 via Bristol Archive Records and Liberated Sound Development. Pre-order here.