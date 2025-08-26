Lil Nas X Speaks After Felony Charges: “That Was Terrifying”

Last week, the hitmaking pop-rapper Lil Nas X was arrested and hospitalized after being seen acting very erratically in a very public place. Earlier Thursday morning, Lil Nas X was reportedly spotted walking down Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles naked, muttering to himself and at one point putting a traffic cone on his head. Police arrived to investigate, and the artist allegedly charged at them, injuring three of them. After being hospitalized for a possible overdose and spending the weekend in jail, Lil Nas X is now free on bail, facing multiple felonies and possible prison time. Today, he shared an Instagram video, doing his best to let everyone know that he's OK.

In the video that he posted on his Instagram story today, Lil Nas X says, "Your girl is gonna be OK, y'all. OK? Shit's gonna be all right, shit's gonna be all right. Shit! That was fucking terrifying. That was terrifying! That was a terrifying last four days, but your girl is gonna be all right." He smiles and makes eye contact with the camera, but he seems shaken, at least compared to the unflappable way that he usually carries himself.

Lil Nas X is out on bail and speaking about his ordeal over the weekend. Early last Thursday morning, Lil Nas X was arrested for battery of a police officer after he was found wandering naked on Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles, muttering to himself and at one point putting a traffic cone on his head. Police suspected he was on drugs and he was hospitalized after an altercation with them. The "Old Town Road" rapper spent the weekend in jail and yesterday in Los Angeles Superior Court was charged with four felonies. He is potentially facing years in prison. Lil Nas X (real name Montero Hill) pled not guilty to three counts of battery with injury on a police officer, along with one felony charge of resisting an executive officer. His bail was set at $75,000 and he's been ordered to enroll in a narcotics outpatient program. According to 'Reuters,' Nas' attorney Christy O'Connor said the singer was not taking illegal drugs and that "the episode was an aberration in his life."

Reuters reports that Lil Nas X was freed on Monday after a judge set his bail at $75,000 and ordered him to attend an outpatient drug rehabilitation program. He's pleading not guilty to three counts of battery of a police officer and one count of resisting an officer. He appeared in court on Monday and said that he understands the conditions of his bail. His lawyer claims that he was not taking illegal drugs at the time of the incident and says, "This is just an aberrant episode in an otherwise productive life."

According to TMZ, police sources claims that Lil Nas X was naked when he was arrested and that "one officer suffered an abrasion on their head, another hurt his hand, and a third suffered a back sprain." The latter cop reportedly "went to the hospital for further medical attention and was sent home for a week to recover."