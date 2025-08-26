Skip to Content
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Announce That They’re Engaged

1:27 PM EDT on August 26, 2025

Well hey, look at that! Taylor Swift, the biggest pop star on the planet, is engaged to marry her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The two have been dating since 2023, and Swift announced her new album The Life Of A Showgirl on Kelce's podcast a couple of weeks ago. Swift posted a bunch of engagement photos on Instagram today, showing how he knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring. In the caption Swift wrote, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Kelce's dad Ed told News 5 Cleveland that the engagement happened almost two weeks ago in Summit, Missouri. Look at the lovebirds looking all lovebirdy below.
According to BRIDES, the engagement ring has a 8-carat, “Old Mine brilliant cut” stone valued at $550,000.

Since Donald Trump recently redirected his ire to Cracker Barrel, he apparently only had nice things to say about the Swift/Kelce news:

(Vice President and Mazzy Star stan JD Vance added, "I just wish 'em the best, and I congratulate 'em, and I hope they have a very long and healthy and happy life together.")

The flower person they hired for the Instagram photo signed what has to be the most intense NDA of all time

— Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell.com) August 26, 2025 at 1:19 PM

