Billie Eilish Announces New UNO Deck After Calling Out Its “Garbage” Rules

3:08 PM EDT on August 26, 2025

Uno is a serious game. It's an unpredictable card game that's the perfect blend of strategy and chance. It's no surprise why many people love it, including pop star Billie Eilish. She loves it so much that she has designed her own deck of Uno cards, which you can pre-order on her website.

Eilish has contributed to a lot of discourse around Uno, including partaking in Questlove's celebrity-filled game nights. She also called out the creators at Uno for tweeting about "some garbage about like oh you can't stack pluses. Sorry -- the game's not fun then," she said. "You gotta stack all the pluses and reverse the reverses and skip the skips." There's also a ridiculous video of Eilish playing with musicians Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, and Duckwrth at Quest's party a few years ago. Game night is about to level up.

https://www.tiktok.com/@aaronthehiphopguy/video/7317799749631970592

