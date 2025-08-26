Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Jesus Piece Members Contend Band Is Over As Frontman Continues With Replacements

6:47 PM EDT on August 26, 2025

Kayla Menze

More hardcore drama: Three Jesus Piece members say they're done because frontman Aaron Heard quit “some time” ago and whatever version of the band he's got now is a "mockery" of their legacy. The Philly band still have a festival performance coming up, and it's hard to tell what's going to happen.

"Jesus Piece has been dead for some time. A member quit abruptly for personal reasons and we felt wrong continuing without him," reads the statement from David Updike, John Distefano and Luis Aponte on Instagram. "Anything you see associated with this name or similar, playing our music and using our art, is not related to anything we worked for over the last 10 years."

"We are proud of everything we did and it changed our lives forever," it continues. "To try and continue that without us or in spite of us, is a mockery of what we've done and tried to do."

The three released their statement 20 minutes after Heard reshared a month-old post for the October festival One Big Party in Phoenix that features “JE$US PIECE” on the lineup, writing “that’s me and the homies.” (Heard's IG bio is now "Proud papa & vocals for JE$US PIECE.") In their own IG Story yesterday, Jesus Piece wrote, “We never accepted this fest No idea who Je$us piece is."

Jesus Piece's last album was 2023's ...So Unknown. The future of JE$US PIECE should be interesting.
https://www.instagram.com/p/DN1OnCzWKB9/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Rapper POORSTACY Dead At 26

December 1, 2025
News

Björk Is Readying A New Album

December 1, 2025
News

Megan Thee Stallion Wins Defamation Suit Against YouTuber

December 1, 2025
News

Madonna Shares Statement On Donald Trump’s Refusal To Observe World AIDS Day

December 1, 2025
News

Jorja Smith’s Label Seeking Royalties For Viral AI Song They Claim “Cloned” Her Voice

December 1, 2025
News

Someone Is Trying To Sell Ariel Pink’s Refrigerator On eBay

December 1, 2025