Jesus Piece Members Contend Band Is Over As Frontman Continues With Replacements

More hardcore drama: Three Jesus Piece members say they're done because frontman Aaron Heard quit “some time” ago and whatever version of the band he's got now is a "mockery" of their legacy. The Philly band still have a festival performance coming up, and it's hard to tell what's going to happen.

"Jesus Piece has been dead for some time. A member quit abruptly for personal reasons and we felt wrong continuing without him," reads the statement from David Updike, John Distefano and Luis Aponte on Instagram. "Anything you see associated with this name or similar, playing our music and using our art, is not related to anything we worked for over the last 10 years."

"We are proud of everything we did and it changed our lives forever," it continues. "To try and continue that without us or in spite of us, is a mockery of what we've done and tried to do."

The three released their statement 20 minutes after Heard reshared a month-old post for the October festival One Big Party in Phoenix that features “JE$US PIECE” on the lineup, writing “that’s me and the homies.” (Heard's IG bio is now "Proud papa & vocals for JE$US PIECE.") In their own IG Story yesterday, Jesus Piece wrote, “We never accepted this fest No idea who Je$us piece is."

Jesus Piece's last album was 2023's ...So Unknown. The future of JE$US PIECE should be interesting.

