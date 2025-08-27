Skip to Content
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Producing Modern Day Wizard Of Oz Remake

8:25 PM EDT on August 26, 2025

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 19: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend NBC’s Opry 100: A Live Celebration at The Grand Ole Opry on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

|Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

A Wizard Of Oz remake called Dorothy is in development at Prime Video, and Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are producers. Per Deadline, the series is directed by Gina Matthews and will be a modern, music-infused version.

The No Doubt leader and country star will be producing the project alongside Lee Metzger, Grant Scharbo, and Patrick Moran.“We’re really excited about all the possibilities this show brings, and I’m so grateful that Gina shared the idea with me and Lee,” Shelton said in a statement. “I knew right away it was something Gwen would connect with. Her creativity and perspective are such a natural fit for this project.”

Stefani added, “It’s a creative and modern take on a classic, and being part of something that blends music, emotion, and the character of Dorothy is inspiring to me."

James Dolan and David Zaslav Appear as "Two-Second Characters" in the Sphere's 'Wizard of Oz' https://t.co/NF0MS6Bgrd

— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 28, 2025

