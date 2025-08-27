fish narc – “make it softer”

fish narc kicked off the year with the release of his latest album frog song, which was impressive enough to land on our list of the best albums of the year so far. Lucky for us, the indie rocker and GothBoiClique member is already back with a new tune called "make it softer."

"make it softer" is an immersive, hooky blast of angst with his emo-rap experience melding satisfyingly with his alt-rock pursuits. The clamorous guitars serve as an invigorating backdrop for his cold drawl and vulnerable lyrics. Dive in below.