Bright Eyes Announce New EP Kids Table: Hear “Dyslexic Palindrome” (Feat. Hurray For The Riff Raff’s Alynda Segarra)

Last month, Bright Eyes unexpectedly shared a ska song called “1st World Blues.” It turns out it's taken from their just-announced EP Kids Table, and we're getting another preview today with the new single "Dyslexic Palindrome," which features Hurray For The Riff Raff’s Alynda Segarra.

“Alynda Segarra is one of the most soulful people I have ever encountered,” says Conor Oberst. He continues:

Everything that passes through them is haunted by the weary ghost of American music past. I have had the good fortune of recording and performing with them on many occasions and I am always blown away by Alynda's ability to channel what is both intangible and universal. Seemingly walking along in a second line of skeletons. Blowing on a valiant horn. I know it sounds crazy but, yet, there Alynda is. Always so very present but with one foot on the other side.

The release follows last year's Bright Eyes album Five Dice, All Threes and Hurray For The Riff Raff LP The Past Is Still Alive. Check out "Dyslexic Palindrome" below.

In related news, Bright Eyes performed "1st World Blues" live for the first time Tuesday night at the Libbey Bowl in Ojai with an assist from opening act Saintseneca. Check out footage of that below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Kids Table"

02 "Cairns (When Your Heart Belongs To Everyone)"

03 "1st World Blues"

04 "Sharp Cutting Wings (Song To A Poet)"

05 "It Always Feels Good And It Never Hurts"

06 "Dyslexic Palindrome" (Feat. Hurray For The Riff Raff)

07 "Shakespeare In A Nutshell"

08 "Victory City"

Kids Table is out 9/26 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.