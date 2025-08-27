Skip to Content
Burning Man Orgy Dome Has Fallen

10:57 AM EDT on August 27, 2025

Inclement weather seems to plague Burning Man regularly. Back in 2023, thousands of attendees were stranded at the week-long Nevada festival when a rare rainstorm turned the desert into a giant mud pit. This year, Burning Man has faced some dangerously high winds, resulting in one casualty: the Orgy Dome.

The Orgy Dome -- that's what its sign says! -- was a large tent-like structure filled with mood lighting and mattresses on the floor. In order to enter, attendees have to show their physical ID, give explicit consent, and bring at least one partner with them. (Dudes going solo generally aren't allowed.) A post from the Orgy Dome's official Instagram reads:

Our build team worked so hard this past week to *erect* our lovely space. Unfortunately, the winds yesterday undid all that labor and wrecked our structure. We are still here and thankfully safe, we hope to gift the playa some workshops and will keep you updated.

The Orgy Dome team is currently crowdsourcing materials to rebuild their tent. See photos and video of the destroyed dome below.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DNwIHXG5MLf/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
https://www.instagram.com/p/DN1kjVj5MLj/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

