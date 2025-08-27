Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Gloria Gaynor, Who’s Being Urged To Reject Kennedy Center Honor, Actually Donated Thousands To MAGA Republicans

1:57 PM EDT on August 27, 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 29: Gloria Gaynor attends the “Voices of a Lifetime” Premiere Event at The Venue on Music Row on January 29, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Lifetime)

|Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Lifetime

Gloria Gaynor's biggest hit, the 1978 disco staple "I Will Survive," became a de facto gay anthem amid the AIDS crisis that followed shortly thereafter. It was a bit of a head-scratcher when Donald Trump -- who appointed himself head of the Kennedy Center earlier this year -- announced that Gaynor would be one of 2025's Kennedy Center Honorees, an accolade the president said he'd declined to candidates he considered "too woke." For obvious reasons, some people have been urging Gaynor to reject the award. But it turns out Gaynor is actually a frequent donator to MAGA Republicans.

MeidasTouch pointed out this week that Gaynor, whose real name is Gloria Fowles, has donated thousands of dollars to conservative politicians and the pro-Trump PAC WinRed since 2023. The lawmakers in question include Mike Johnson, Marsha Blackburn, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, and more. You can see her list of donations here.

Other Kennedy Center Honorees this year will include KISS, George Strait, Sylvester Stallone, and Phantom Of The Opera (Trump’s favorite musical) star Michael Crawford. Trump will host the award show, which is taking place Dec. 7.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

TOLEDO – “Nothing Yet”

December 3, 2025
News

Aerosmith Branding Unceremoniously Removed From Disney World Roller Coaster

December 3, 2025
News

Blues Traveler’s John Popper Won’t Stop Harping On Alanis Morissette’s “Hand In My Pocket”

December 3, 2025
News

Watch Drive-By Truckers & Jason Isbell Reunite To Play “Hell No, I Ain’t Happy” On Colbert

December 3, 2025
News

Matty Healy Talks Songwriting And Two New 1975 Albums At Gateshead College

December 2, 2025
News

Gorillaz Announce House Of Kong Exhibition & Concerts In LA

December 2, 2025