Chat Pile & Hayden Pedigo Announce Collaborative Album In The Earth Again: Hear “Radioactive Dreams”

We've been eagerly awaiting this one for a while. Chat Pile, the disturbing and darkly hilarious noise-rock masters, made an album with their fellow Oklahoma City resident Hayden Pedigo, esteemed practitioner of fingerstyle acoustic folk instrumentals. It's a fascinating convergence of talents, and the lead single is out today.

The album is called In The Earth Again, and it's coming out on Halloween. A few months ago Pedigo told Stereogum contributor Larry Fitzmaurice about the collaboration:

Our approaches are startlingly similar. Both of us have always had this extra-zoomed-in look at where we're from, and our music is definitely inspired by landscapes and environments. They're very knowledgeable in music, far beyond the kind of stuff they make. We were attracted by the idea because we had no idea how it would turn out, and it challenged us to go way outside of our comfort zone. It ended up working out beautifully because all of us were flexible and willing to try new things.

In a press release today, Pedigo adds, "We all wanted to avoid the downfall you see in a lot of collab records. We didn't want this record to either end up primarily sounding like one of us more than the other." That's definitely true of lead single "Radioactive Dreams," which blends the two acts' aesthetics in a striking, satisfying way. Chat Pile bassist Stin said, "For the album, every decision made was in support of each other's ideas and making sure that everything we did was in service of a greater vision," and yes, you can really hear that here.

Riley Stearns directed the "Radioactive Dreams" video, which you can watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Outside"

02 "Demon Time"

03 "Never Say Die"

04 "Behold A Pale Horse"

05 "Magic Of The World"

06 "Fission/Fusion"

07 "The Matador"

08 "I've Got My Own Blunt To Smoke"

09 "Radioactive Dreams"

10 "Inside"

11 "A Tear For Lucas"

In The Earth Again is out 10/31 via Computer Students with support from the Flenser. Pre-order it here.