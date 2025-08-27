Skip to Content
Sharp Pins Announces New Album Balloon Balloon Balloon: Hear “(I Wanna) Be Your Girl”

11:36 AM EDT on August 27, 2025

When sharp pins come together with balloons, what do you get? Pop. Maybe that's what Chicago scene mainstay Kai Slater had in mind when he titled his latest solo album under the Sharp Pins name Balloon Balloon Balloon. The album, the follow-up to last year's heralded Radio DDR, is set to arrive in November on K Records, just months after Ripped And Torn, the first Matador LP from Slater's other band Lifeguard.

The kid is prolific, and based on the entrancing bleary jangle of Balloon Balloon Balloon lead single "(I Wanna) Be Your Girl," the quantity of output is not coming at the expense of quality. Check out Grace Bader Conrad's video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Popafangout"
02 "I Don't Have The Heart"
03 "I Could Find Out"
04 "Queen Of Globes And Mirrors"
05 "(I Wanna) Be Your Girl"
06 "Gonna Learn To Crawl"
07 "Balloon 1"
08 "I Don't Adore-Youo"
09 "All The Prefabs"
10 "Talking In Your Sleep"
11 "Fall In Love Again"
12 "Serene Haus of Hair"
13 "(In A While) You'll Be Mine"
14 "Balloon 2"
15 "Ex-Priest / In A Hole Of A Home"
16 "Takes So Long"
17 "Stop To Say 'Hello'"
18 "All The Shops and Store Are Closing Now"
19 "Maria Don't"
20 "Crown Of Thorns"
21 "Balloon 3"

Balloon Balloon Balloon is out 11/21 via K Records. Pre-order it here.

