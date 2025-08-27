Skip to Content
Bon Jovi Announce Collab Album Feat. Bruce Springsteen, Jason Isbell, Avril Lavigne, & More

1:21 PM EDT on August 27, 2025

Last year Bon Jovi returned with Forever, their first album since 2020's aptly titled 2020. The album featured "Waves," a collaboration with alt-country superstar Jason Isbell. Soon, Isbell won't be the only guest on the album.

For the newly announced Forever (Legendary Edition), out in October, Bon Jovi recruited a team of stars to appear on almost every track, headlined by fellow New Jersey icon Bruce Springsteen. Also appearing: Jelly Roll, Avril Lavigne, Robbie Williams, Lainey Wilson, Ryan Tedder, the War & Treaty, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, and more. The opening track, a new Bon Jovi track with no guest feature called "Red, White And Jersey," is dropping Friday. Until then, check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
1 "Red, White And Jersey"
2 "Legendary" (Feat. James Bay)
3 "We Made It Look Easy" (Feat. Robbie Williams)
4 "Living Proof" (Feat. Jelly Roll)
5 "Waves" (Feat. Jason Isbell)
6 "Seeds" (Feat. Ryan Tedder)
7 "Kiss The Bride" (Feat. Billy Falcon)
8 "The People’s House" (Feat. The War & Treaty)
9 "Walls Of Jericho" (Feat. Joe Elliott)
10 "I Wrote You A Song" (Feat. Lainey Wilson)
11 "Living In Paradise" (Feat. Avril Lavigne)
12 "My First Guitar" (Feat. Marcus King)
13 "Hollow Man" (Feat. Bruce Springsteen)
14 "We Made It Look Easy / Hicimos Que Pareciera Fácil" (Feat. Carin León)

Forever (Legendary Edition) is out 10/24 via Island.

