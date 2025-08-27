Who Is She? Spawns Side Project Themed Around Romantasy Book Series

For almost a decade, a group of women from various noteworthy Seattle indie rock bands have been playing together in a supergroup called Who Is She? Now, two of those members have started a spinoff band inspired by a romantasy book series. Prepare for many more proper nouns in 3, 2, 1...

You may recall that Who Is She? comprises Lisa Prank's Robin Edwards, Chastity Belt’s Julia Shapiro, and Tacocat/Childbirth's Bree Mckenna, and her Tacocat bandmate Emily Nokes. Edwards and Mckenna have now launched Fairie Born, a new duo devoted to author Sarah J. Maas' romantasy series A Court Of Thorns And Roses, or ACOTAR for short. Their debut album Morally Grey is out now, and if you've enjoyed this cohort's music before, you might just dig these jangly indie-pop tunes and dark synth-pop/new wave tracks too if you don't mind the constant references to ACOTOR lore. You might not enjoy it if you are reading the ACOTAR books but haven't gotten very far yet; if the lyrics are to be believed, the first song, "Spoiler Alert," includes at least two actual spoilers from the books.

A note from Fairie Born on Instagram:

Much like our peers in Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath, we too have been inspired to write songs about great works of fantasy! Behold: our Booktok vanity project Faerie Born’s new record Morally Grey, inspired by ACOTAR. Streaming everywhere! Special thanks to @j_t_champion for mixing and producing and @frank_rat_2.0 for the Cauldron-blessed art. Thanks for listening!

"Romantasy" is a word I'm suddenly hearing nearly every day after going four decades without ever encountering it — usually in the context of statements like "If you wanted to sell more copies, maybe you should have written a romantasy book" — so congrats to these ladies for riding the zeitgeist. Stream Morally Grey below.