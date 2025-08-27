Blood Orange – “Countryside” (Feat. Eva Tolkin, Liam Benzvi, & Ian Isiah)

This Friday Dev Hynes will return with Essex Honey, his first Blood Orange album since 2018's Negro Swan. Go read Tom's Premature Evaluation review, and then come listen to the record's final single "Countryside," which is out today. It's a moody, wistful slow jam built around cavernous production, over which Hynes sings about missing somebody: "Did you look outside the window?/ Did it make you think of me?/ As the mist begins to settle/ And the city starts to breathe." Eva Tolkin, Liam Benzvi, and Ian Isiah all contribute to the track, though it all kind of pleasantly washes together. Check it out below.

Essex Honey is out 8/29 on RCA.