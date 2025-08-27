Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Blood Orange – “Countryside” (Feat. Eva Tolkin, Liam Benzvi, & Ian Isiah)

3:15 PM EDT on August 27, 2025

This Friday Dev Hynes will return with Essex Honey, his first Blood Orange album since 2018's Negro Swan. Go read Tom's Premature Evaluation review, and then come listen to the record's final single "Countryside," which is out today. It's a moody, wistful slow jam built around cavernous production, over which Hynes sings about missing somebody: "Did you look outside the window?/ Did it make you think of me?/ As the mist begins to settle/ And the city starts to breathe." Eva Tolkin, Liam Benzvi, and Ian Isiah all contribute to the track, though it all kind of pleasantly washes together. Check it out below.

Essex Honey is out 8/29 on RCA.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Charlotte Day Wilson – “High Road”

December 3, 2025
New Music

Jamie xx Remixes Robyn’s “Dopamine”

December 3, 2025
New Music

Dawn Richard – “A Flex”

December 3, 2025
New Music

Tigers Jaw Announce New Album Lost On You: Hear “Head Is Like A Sinking Stone”

December 3, 2025
New Music

Ratboys – “What’s Right?”

December 3, 2025
New Music

Radio Free Alice – “Rule 31”

December 2, 2025