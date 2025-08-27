Benee Announces New Album Ur An Angel I’m Just Particles: Hear “Cinnamon”

Ur An Angel I’m Just Particles — pretty good album title! It belongs to Benee, the New Zealand-born, LA-based singer, who has followed her COVID-era hit "Supalonely" with a strong selection of alt-pop tracks. The new album, Benee's second, is coming in November. Benee says there's a storyline to the album, and new single "Cinnamon" surely factors into that.

Her statement on that song:

I wrote "Cinnamon" with my friend Ryan Raines, who is an incredible producer. We made it about a year ago, and I have loved the song from the start. I’m so stoked to be sharing it with the world, it means a lot to me. I wrote it about moving to LA and feeling a little bit lost in the chaos, like everything was falling apart. It felt like nothing was working. The chorus is quite ethereal and a nice let go for me. I thought, "Well even if everything around me has turned to shit, I’m going to stay sweet, still be kind, and attract the right kind of people." I got my friend Sora to play the cello in the bridge, which I LOVE. I cry sometimes when I listen to that part. And it’s such a fun song to perform live!

The "Cinnamon" video was directed by Keith Herron, and you can watch it below.

Ur An Angel I’m Just Particles is out 11/7 via Republic.