The Saxophones Announce New Album No Time For Poetry: Hear “Too Big For California”

The Saxophones returned in February with "Burning With Desire," a song the indie-jazz-pop duo described as an "homage to New York City." Today they're going bicoastal: Their new single "Too Big For California" is out today, and it just so happens to be the latest preview of their November-bound album No Time For Poetry.

No Time For Poetry was inspired by "mid-period Leonard Cohen to the neon-soaked soundtracks to Drive, The Last Showgirl or '80s LA cop dramas." You can feel those pensive, romantic influences on "Too Big For California," a song about the recent Los Angeles-area wildfires. Like much of the record, it taps into those feelings of hopelessness under systemic oppression. The band's Alexi Erenkov says in a press release:

Despite California being very liberal, it still has a lot of issues that are not being resolved -- the homeless epidemic and frequency and scope of wildfires being top of mind for most people I know. There's a disturbing way in which one can still go on living a normal life in the midst of all this suffering and risk. I was trying to put the feeling of drinking wine with friends while the hills burn into song. There's a culture of impotence, a lack of will I was trying to capture.

Listen to "Too Big For California" and see the full No Time For Poetry tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Too Big For California"

02 "Winter Moon"

03 "Mind Wander"

04 "Burning With Desire"

05 "Cypress Hill"

06 "I Fought The War"

07 "Peace With Power"

08 "America's The Victim"

09 "Wayward Men" (Feat. Indigo Street)

10 "No Time For Poetry"

No Time For Poetry is out 11/7 via Full Time Hobby.