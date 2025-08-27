Midlake Announce New Album A Bridge To Far: Hear “The Ghouls”

That's not a typo. The new Midlake album is called A Bridge To Far. Not A Bridge Too Far — A Bridge To Far. Whereas 2022 comeback album For The Sake Of Bethel Woods was produced by John Congleton, a hard-hitting veteran and fellow Texan, this time the Denton band recruited Sam Evian, he of upstate New York folk-rock fame, to help them make their prog-psych as pretty and pastoral as possible.

"The reference and inspiration is Midlake," the band's Eric Pulido says. "This album is less about referencing someone else’s sound and more about sounding like us." In service of those efforts, Midlake and Evian recruited features from Madison Cunningham, Hannah Cohen, and Meg Lui. Our first taste of the album is "The Ghouls," a tune that takes flight with lots of brisk momentum. "This may not be for you," goes one key lyric. "Maybe ordinary suits the ghouls."

Watch the video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Days Gone By"

02 "A Bridge To Far"

03 "The Ghouls"

04 "Guardians" (Feat. Madison Cunningham)

05 "Make Haste"

06 "Eyes Full Of Animal"

07 "The Calling"

08 "Lion’s Den"

09 "Within/Without"

10 "The Valley Of Roseless Thorns"

A Bridge To Far is out 11/7 on Bella Union/Believe. Pre-order it here.