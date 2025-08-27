A New Blast From New Grass: Stream The 4 EP

New Grass hail from Chicago, where they've expanded from a solo project to a trio in recent years. Though sometimes affiliated with the screamo-focused and often abrasive Zegema Beach label, their new self-released EP 4 is not all that screamy. I'd call it post-hardcore — and more importantly, I'd call it electrifying post-hardcore. The grooves are knotty but propulsive and heavy on the bass. The guitars alternately twinkle, snake, and roar. The vocals are urgent and authoritative but never too pro. It reminds me of, I don't know, Silkworm? It's awesome. Listen to it:

<a href="https://newgrassrock.bandcamp.com/album/4-2">4 by NEW GRASS</a>