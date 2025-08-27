Field & Stream Music Festival Canceled For The Second Year In A Row

Last year, the inaugural Field & Stream music festival was canceled due to damage from Tropical Storm Helene. This year's was scheduled for Oct. 3-5 in Winnsboro, South Carolina, and it's been canceled again.

“Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, Field & Stream Music Fest has been canceled,” the statement reads. “The refund process will commence immediately and will cover all Field & Stream purchases tied to your order, including tickets, upgrades, camping, parking, add-ons, taxes, and fees.”

Headliners were Miranda Lambert, ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Riley Green, Eric Church, and Bailey Zimmerman. The lineup also had Tyler Farr, Cole Goodwin, Kameron Marlowe, Ashland Craft, Larry Fleet, David Lee Murphy, and more.

In January of last year, Eric Church and Morgan Wallen acquired the Field & Stream brand.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DN3AAdrXHOq/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading